TRAVIS BARKER JOINS MR. CHARLIE'S TMS AS EQUITY PARTNER AND BRAND AMBASSADOR AS BRAND SCALES NATIONWIDE

Mr. Charlie's TMS opens in Pacific Beach, San Diego; Hillcrest flagship set for May as Austin, Texas, expansion gets underway

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Charlie's TMS, the fast-growing plant-based quick-service restaurant chain reshaping fast-food culture, today announced that Travis Barker has joined the company as an equity partner and brand ambassador.

A longtime advocate for plant-based living, Barker has been an authentic fan of Mr. Charlie's since its early days. Alongside his family, including Kourtney Kardashian Barker and their children, Barker's connection to the brand is rooted in both lifestyle alignment and a shared passion for community-driven initiatives.

"Mr. Charlie's isn't just another food concept — it's a movement," Barker said. "What they're building across food, culture and community resonates with me. I'm excited to help take it to the next level."

Known for its culture-first branding and strong social presence, Mr. Charlie's TMS is carving out a distinct position in the quick-service restaurant space, pairing plant-based menu items with a focus on community outreach, brand partnerships and experiential marketing.

The company's expansion is gaining momentum. Mr. Charlie's recently opened its fifth location in Pacific Beach, San Diego, and will debut its flagship Hillcrest location in May, with Austin, Texas, expansion underway. With the opening of Hillcrest and Austin, the brand will reach seven total locations and over 25 locations sold nationwide.

"This partnership came together naturally," said Adam Wilks, president of Mr. Charlie's. "Travis has been a genuine supporter of the brand, and his values align with what we're building. Officially bringing him to the Mr. Charlie's family marks a significant moment for us."

With continued growth across corporate and franchise development, Mr. Charlie's is drawing increasing interest from both consumers and investors. Barker's involvement further positions the brand at the intersection of food, culture and entertainment.

Mr. Charlie's TMS is offering franchise opportunities to qualified operators. For more information, visit www.mrcharlies.co.

About Mr. Charlie's

Mr. Charlie's is a plant-based quick-service restaurant brand known for its disruptive take on traditional fast food. With a focus on quality ingredients, bold branding, and community engagement, the company is rapidly expanding across the United States and internationally through a mix of corporate and franchise locations.

Media Contacts

Michelle Cave

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis on behalf of Mr. Charlie's

[email protected]

SOURCE Mr. Charlie's TMS