Travis Carpico & Todd Keebaugh Join Eliassen Group Executive Leadership Team

About Travis Carpico With extensive experience in finance and strategy, Travis comes to Eliassen Group with nearly 20 years in senior level strategy roles within Fidelity Investments in both the United States and Europe. Most recently, Travis led the launch of Fidelity's Stock Plan Services business in Europe, and prior to that, he served as the president of Fidelity Ireland. From 2006 to 2012, he was a senior vice president in Fidelity's Corporate Development and Management consulting group in Boston, preceded by 3 years as the CAO/CFO of Fidelity's HR Access business, based in Paris, France.

As the Executive Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development, Travis will lead all activities related to mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic growth initiatives for Eliassen Group.

"This is an exciting time for Eliassen Group, and it's the best time to join this team," said Travis. "I'm eager to put my experience to use in directly supporting the growth and long-term success of the organization."

About Todd Keebaugh

Todd brings a wealth of legal expertise to Eliassen Group, having served in a variety of senior executive roles for both public and private sector companies. Prior to joining Eliassen Group, Todd held similar positions at Casa Systems, Inc. and Cognex Corporation, and he previously held senior legal roles with EMC and Raytheon Company. Todd started his career as an attorney with the United States Department of Justice.

As the General Counsel of Eliassen Group, Todd Keebaugh will lead and manage the organization's legal, contracts, and compliance matters, as well as oversee the facilities and administration functions.

"It's a pleasure to work with the Eliassen Group team," said Todd. "The company is not only historically respected, but there is so much opportunity for growth and evolution in the future. It's ideal to support a company that has much more potential left ahead of it."

"Eliassen Group is in period of rapid growth, and it's fantastic to have both Travis and Todd on our team to both enable and support this growth," said Eliassen Group CEO Dave MacKeen. "Their extensive experience in their respective roles will inevitably lead to even greater success for Eliassen Group, and we're thrilled to partner with them."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, and life sciences enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence, deep networks, as well as national reach.

