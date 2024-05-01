Travis Cozby Injured in Truck Accident on U.S. 281 in Burnet, TX

BURNET, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends thoughts and support to Travis Cozby following a truck accident that occurred on April 1, 2024, shortly before 1:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 281, South Water Street in Burnet, TX. Mr. Cozby sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Burnet Truck Accident:

According to authorities, 82-year-old Travis Cozby was traveling in an eastbound Ford F-150 on Del Springs Boulevard at the U.S. Highway 281 intersection when the accident took place.

The F-150 reportedly entered the intersection with a green light from the traffic signal. Officials indicate that, for reasons yet to be determined, a southbound Ford F-350 with a trailer in tow on U.S. 281 failed to stop for the red light at the intersection, resulting in a collision between the front end of the F-350 and the front-left side of the F-150.

As a result of the accident, Mr. Cozby suffered severe injuries and was promptly transported to a local medical facility by EMS for treatment. No other injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

The incident is still under investigation and further details surrounding the accident are currently unavailable.

