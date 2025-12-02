Travis Electrical Service Expands to Include Plumbing

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis Electrical Service, a trusted provider of quality electrical solutions, is expanding its offerings with the upcoming launch of a new plumbing division. This expansion will allow Travis Electrical Service to offer comprehensive plumbing solutions to its residential clients, further enhancing comfort, safety and efficiency. This expansion into plumbing underscores Travis Electrical Service's commitment to protecting its customers' investments and peace of mind through quality workmanship and the right materials.

Reliable plumbing is essential for daily life, from clean drinking water to proper drainage. Recognizing the critical role plumbing plays, Travis Electrical Service will provide expert services to address issues such as leaks, clogs and outdated systems, which can lead to costly water damage and wasted resources. Travis Electrical Service will handle everything from repairs and replacements to full installations and maintenance, ensuring systems run smoothly and meet codes.

The expansion also means more than just convenient service; it represents a commitment to local economic growth. As Travis Electrical Service grows, it will create new job opportunities for skilled plumbers, fostering a stronger local workforce and providing stable employment for residents.

The vision of Travis Electrical Service is to build lifelong relationships with its customers based upon its unwavering principles of trust, excellence, service and being a team player. A family-owned business that has been serving Clarksville, Tennessee, and its surrounding communities since 2007, Travis Electrical provides top quality commercial, industrial and residential services for homes and businesses.

