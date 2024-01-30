Travis Kelce is the football player Americans most want as their neighbor

Among big-game QBs, more Americans want to be neighbors with Patrick Mahomes than Brock Purdy

  • Snoop Dogg is the big-game halftime performer Americans most want to live next door to.
  • Terry Bradshaw is the most desirable neighbor among football broadcasters. 

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Zillow® finds the football player Americans most want to be next-door neighbors with is Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who is in a relationship with Taylor Swift. Kelce (12%) topped the list of professional football players, beating out his teammate Patrick Mahomes (11%) and Odell Beckham Jr. (7%), wide receiver for the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. 

Kelce was the overwhelming favorite among 18- to 34-year-old women, 26% of whom selected the tight end as their preferred next-door neighbor, compared to 8% of men in that age range. In the battle of the big-game quarterbacks, Americans would rather share a fence with Patrick Mahomes than Brock Purdy (3%), according to the recent survey commissioned by Zillow and conducted by The Harris Poll.

Snoop Dogg (12%) is the halftime performer Americans would most want to live next door to, with strong support from elder millennials ages 35–44 (17%). Jennifer Lopez tied Lady Gaga for second place (11% each). Only 3% of Americans picked Usher, this year's halftime headliner, as their top choice for a next-door neighbor. 

In the football broadcasters category, Terry Bradshaw (17%) is America's preferred celebrity neighbor, favored by those ages 45 and older (21%). The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback came out ahead of his FOX Sports co-host Michael Strahan, who was selected by 13% of Americans. 

Of course, real-life neighbors can make or break big-game festivities. Zillow's survey finds 60% of Americans could be friends with a neighbor who actively supports a rival football team, but fewer than half — 46% — would invite a neighbor who roots against their team to their big-game watch party. Only 12% of Americans admit to snooping on their big-game party host's home value online.  

Many Americans would throw a penalty flag on a neighbor who made a party foul during the big game. More than 2 in 5 (44%) would issue a penalty for "unneighborly conduct" if a neighbor fired up their noisy leaf blower or snow blower during the big game. Four in 10 (40%) would throw a flag if a neighbor showed up empty-handed to a watch party, while 36% would blow the whistle for double-dipping into the guacamole.  

If there was a trophy for "most valuable neighbor," more than 2 in 5 Americans (44%) would award it to the neighbor who makes the best big-game food, and 16% to the biggest football fan. Fewer Americans would award the coveted "MVN" trophy to the neighbor with the biggest TV (13%) or the comfiest couch (7%).

Most Desirable Neighbors of 2024

Football Player

Percent

Halftime Performer

Percent

Football Broadcaster

Percent

Travis Kelce

12 %

Snoop Dogg

12 %

Terry Bradshaw

17 %

Patrick Mahomes

11 %

Jennifer Lopez

11 %

Michael Strahan

13 %

Odell Beckham Jr.

7 %

Lady Gaga

11 %

Tony Romo

9 %

Lamar Jackson

6 %

Rihanna

7 %

Troy Aikman

6 %

Josh Allen

5 %

Eminem

6 %

Jimmy Johnson

5 %

Christian McCaffrey

4 %

Beyonce

6 %

Pat McAfee

5 %

Baker Mayfield

4 %

Bruno Mars

6 %

Joe Buck

5 %

Brock Purdy

3 %

Justin Timberlake

6 %

Mike Greenberg

2 %

Jordan Love

2 %

The Weeknd

3 %

Nate Burleson

2 %

C.J. Stroud

2 %

Usher

3 %

Jason McCourty

2 %

Jared Goff

2 %

Other

4 %

Other

3 %

Mike Evans

1 %



Other

6 %



Survey Method
This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Zillow from January 18 - 22, 2024 among 2,085 adults ages 18 and older.  The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval.  For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, great partners, and easier buying, selling, financing and renting experiences. 

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans℠, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+℠, Spruce® and Follow Up Boss®. 

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2023 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

