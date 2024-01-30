Travis Kelce is the football player Americans most want as their neighbor

Among big-game QBs, more Americans want to be neighbors with Patrick Mahomes than Brock Purdy

Snoop Dogg is the big-game halftime performer Americans most want to live next door to.

Terry Bradshaw is the most desirable neighbor among football broadcasters.

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Zillow® finds the football player Americans most want to be next-door neighbors with is Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who is in a relationship with Taylor Swift. Kelce (12%) topped the list of professional football players, beating out his teammate Patrick Mahomes (11%) and Odell Beckham Jr. (7%), wide receiver for the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

Kelce was the overwhelming favorite among 18- to 34-year-old women, 26% of whom selected the tight end as their preferred next-door neighbor, compared to 8% of men in that age range. In the battle of the big-game quarterbacks, Americans would rather share a fence with Patrick Mahomes than Brock Purdy (3%), according to the recent survey commissioned by Zillow and conducted by The Harris Poll.

Snoop Dogg (12%) is the halftime performer Americans would most want to live next door to, with strong support from elder millennials ages 35–44 (17%). Jennifer Lopez tied Lady Gaga for second place (11% each). Only 3% of Americans picked Usher, this year's halftime headliner, as their top choice for a next-door neighbor.

In the football broadcasters category, Terry Bradshaw (17%) is America's preferred celebrity neighbor, favored by those ages 45 and older (21%). The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback came out ahead of his FOX Sports co-host Michael Strahan, who was selected by 13% of Americans.

Of course, real-life neighbors can make or break big-game festivities. Zillow's survey finds 60% of Americans could be friends with a neighbor who actively supports a rival football team, but fewer than half — 46% — would invite a neighbor who roots against their team to their big-game watch party. Only 12% of Americans admit to snooping on their big-game party host's home value online.

Many Americans would throw a penalty flag on a neighbor who made a party foul during the big game. More than 2 in 5 (44%) would issue a penalty for "unneighborly conduct" if a neighbor fired up their noisy leaf blower or snow blower during the big game. Four in 10 (40%) would throw a flag if a neighbor showed up empty-handed to a watch party, while 36% would blow the whistle for double-dipping into the guacamole.

If there was a trophy for "most valuable neighbor," more than 2 in 5 Americans (44%) would award it to the neighbor who makes the best big-game food, and 16% to the biggest football fan. Fewer Americans would award the coveted "MVN" trophy to the neighbor with the biggest TV (13%) or the comfiest couch (7%).

Most Desirable Neighbors of 2024

Football Player Percent Halftime Performer Percent Football Broadcaster Percent Travis Kelce 12 % Snoop Dogg 12 % Terry Bradshaw 17 % Patrick Mahomes 11 % Jennifer Lopez 11 % Michael Strahan 13 % Odell Beckham Jr. 7 % Lady Gaga 11 % Tony Romo 9 % Lamar Jackson 6 % Rihanna 7 % Troy Aikman 6 % Josh Allen 5 % Eminem 6 % Jimmy Johnson 5 % Christian McCaffrey 4 % Beyonce 6 % Pat McAfee 5 % Baker Mayfield 4 % Bruno Mars 6 % Joe Buck 5 % Brock Purdy 3 % Justin Timberlake 6 % Mike Greenberg 2 % Jordan Love 2 % The Weeknd 3 % Nate Burleson 2 % C.J. Stroud 2 % Usher 3 % Jason McCourty 2 % Jared Goff 2 % Other 4 % Other 3 % Mike Evans 1 %







Other 6 %









Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Zillow from January 18 - 22, 2024 among 2,085 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected] .

