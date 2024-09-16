Travis Lenkner rejoins Burford Capital in newly created Chief Development Officer role

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces that Travis Lenkner has rejoined the company as a member of its Management Committee in the newly created role of Chief Development Officer.

Based in London, Mr. Lenkner is focused on Burford's future and its ongoing transformation of the legal industry. His responsibilities involve identifying and executing strategic initiatives that drive growth and align with the company's long-term objectives, and his areas of focus include law firm equity investments, the alternative delivery of legal services to corporate and individual clients, and legal tech, including AI.

Mr. Lenkner is a longtime global leader in the legal finance market, including as a launch partner of Gerchen Keller Capital, which Burford acquired in 2016. More recently, he co-founded and was Managing Partner of Keller Lenkner LLC; he also co-founded and was a Director of the firm's European counterpart. In addition, he was Senior Counsel at The Boeing Company and a litigation and appellate attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Mr. Lenkner was also a clerk for Justice Anthony M. Kennedy at the Supreme Court of the United States.

Christopher Bogart, CEO of Burford Capital, says: "We are pleased to welcome Travis Lenkner back as a member of the Management Committee in the newly created role of Chief Development Officer, where he will be focused on the continued growth of Burford's business. Travis has had a tremendous impact as a leader in law and legal finance, which includes the impact he made while previously at Burford. The legal field is generally slow to change but Burford remains committed to being at the forefront of its modernization, including changes related to equity investments in law firms and new technology such as AI. As a seasoned executive who has spent much of his career in legal finance, Travis shares Burford's commitment to advancing the business of law, and we at Burford welcome his leadership and unique perspective as our business continues to grow."

