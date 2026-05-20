Travis Manion Foundation to Honor 10,000 Military Heroes on Memorial Day Weekend Through "The Honor Project"

Partnering with the National Cemetery Association, Volunteers To Visit Over 75 National Cemeteries

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor the sacrifices of America's fallen military heroes, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) – one of the largest volunteer-led veteran communities in the country – is expanding its annual The Honor Project (THP) initiative to more than 75 national cemeteries nationwide this year. Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, volunteers will visit over 10,000 of our nation's fallen heroes, standing in for families and friends unable to visit their loved ones.

Since its inception in 2021, The Honor Project has encouraged families of fallen service members and battle buddies to request a personal visit to their fallen hero. During Memorial Day weekend, TMF volunteers across the country will personally visit and place a commemorative token at each hero's interment location to pay their respects – pausing to reflect on the sacrifices of those service members and preserve their legacies.

In its inaugural year in 2021 TMF mobilized volunteers to visit fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery. Now in its sixth year, The Honor Project has partnered with the National Cemetery Association to expand its reach and mobilize over 3,000 volunteers across nearly thirty states.

The Honor Project traces its roots to Memorial Day 2020, when Emily Domenech, whose grandfather is buried in Arlington National Cemetery, took to social media to offer grave visits on behalf of families unable to travel due to the pandemic. The response she received was overwhelming, so Emily turned to TMF to help scale that commitment moving forward, teaming up with Ryan Manion, whose brother 1stLt Travis Manion, USMC, is also interred at Arlington. Bound by a shared purpose to carry on their loved ones' legacies of service, Ryan and Emily formally launched The Honor Project in 2021.

"Memorial Day calls us to do something simple and profound — to remember," says Ryan Manion, CEO, Travis Manion Foundation. "This year, The Honor Project will bring volunteers to more than 75 cemeteries across the country, offering more volunteers the opportunity to honor fallen heroes and teach the next generation about the significance of this day of remembrance. It's our duty and obligation as a nation to honor the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by saying their names, learning their stories and preserving their legacies."

Learn more about The Honor Project here.

About Travis Manion Foundation

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation. For more information, please visit www.travismanion.org.

SOURCE Travis Manion Foundation