Travis Scott Founds New Brand CACTI, An Agave Spiked Seltzer

Seen as the premier tastemaker at the forefront of pop culture innovation, Scott will tap into Anheuser-Busch's industry-leading capabilities and unparalleled distribution network to bring CACTI to life. Scott, his Cactus Jack creative collection, and Anheuser-Busch's innovation team worked side by side to create the flavors, packaging, ingredients, branding, marketing plan and more.

"CACTI is something I'm really proud of and have put a ton of work into. Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products," said Travis Scott. "I'm a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I'm really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it."

"We are all about delivering what consumers want, and as a culture-shaping artist, Scott is incredibly connected to his fans and what's new and next in culture," said Fabricio Zonzini, President of Beyond Beer at Anheuser-Busch. "As we continue in our mission to lead industry innovation and optimize our portfolio for the future, I'm excited that we can play a role in bringing to life Scott's vision to deliver something new to the hard seltzer space."

Fresh, new, and unlike anything seen before, CACTI, as described in its initial out of home marketing campaign launching soon, features "DOWN TO EARTH INGREDIENTS. OUT OF THIS WORLD FLAVOR." This bold beverage is something that Scott's 21+ fans, seltzer stans and new to category consumers alike will love.

Coming in Spring 2021, CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer will have a 7% ABV and will be available in 3 flavors to start: Lime, Pineapple and Strawberry. Brewed in Los Angeles and made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico, the product will be available in 12oz cans sold in a 9 count Variety Pack as well as 16oz and 25oz singles sold in Lime and Pineapple.

Stay tuned for more information by following CACTI on Instagram, Twitter, and checking out the website here.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry- leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Connor Hunt, [email protected]; Kelly Ricci, [email protected]

SOURCE CACTI

Related Links

https://drinkcacti.com/

