Travis W. Littleton, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon, Joins OrthoAtlanta Piedmont and Piedmont West

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoAtlanta is pleased to welcome board-eligible orthopedic surgeon, Travis W. Littleton, M.D., to its orthopedic and sports medicine practice at OrthoAtlanta Piedmont and Piedmont West in Atlanta, Georgia. Fellowship trained in Hand and Upper Extremity, Dr. Littleton's practice includes wrist, elbow and shoulder arthroscopy, fracture care, adult and pediatric hand injuries, and work-related injuries. Dr. Littleton has a special interest in endoscopic and mini open carpal tunnel release, rotator cuff repair, shoulder replacement, and complex elbow and wrist reconstruction. Other procedures include tendon transfers and nerve repair and reconstruction.

"The focus of my practice is in treating hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder conditions, from less-invasive arthroscopic procedures to complex reconstruction," said Dr. Travis Littleton. "Advanced procedures for treating common conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, including endoscopic and mini open carpal tunnel release, provide shorter recovery time for patients."

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Travis Littleton to OrthoAtlanta," said Michael J. Behr, M.D., OrthoAtlanta Medical Director. "Dr. Littleton is trained in the latest techniques for treating a wide range of disorders and injury to the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder."

Travis W. Littleton, M.D., completed his fellowship training in Hand and Upper Extremity at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Pittsburgh, PA, in 2019. In 2018, he completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at the renowned Campbell Clinic / University of Tennessee Department of Orthopedic Surgery, in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Littleton holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, 2013, and a Bachelor of Science, Biology degree from Lipscomb University, Nashville, TN, 2009.

Dr. Littleton is a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH), American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), and American Medical Association (AMA).

Dr. Littleton has actively participated in medical mission trips, both in the United States and abroad, including Haiti, Puerto Rico, and Jordan. Other outreach travel includes visits to Honduras and Ghana West Africa.

Schedule appointments with Dr. Travis W. Littleton at OrthoAtlanta Piedmont, 404-352-1053 or Piedmont West, 404-352-1015, or OrthoAtlanta.com.

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the greater Atlanta, Georgia, area providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With 39 physicians serving in 14 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine.

