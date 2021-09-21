TravisMathew Launches Eco Collection To Spearhead Company Wide Sustainability Efforts

From Sept. 20 through Dec. 15, 2021, TravisMathew will donate 100% of profits from the Eco Collection, with a minimum donation of $100,000 to the Surfrider Foundation. The Surfrider Foundation (surfrider.org) is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves, and beaches, for all people.

"We are extremely excited and proud to launch our Eco Collection benefiting the Surfrider Foundation," TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis stated. "We've been working on this project for a long time, putting in tons of research in an effort to find solutions and build more sustainability in our product line and in our company's practices. We know it's important to do our part and we couldn't be happier to join the fight for our planet's health."

TravisMathew believes every step counts and will be rolling out corporate initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint with employees at headquarters. Headquarters will have reusable cups and utensils, office-wide recycling programs and energy-conscious light fixtures. TravisMathew is always researching what more we can do to improve sustainability in the company's practices —from electric vehicle charging stations to solar energy.

In anticipation of the Eco Collection launch, TravisMathew will join the World Surf League in hosting The Life on Tour Challenge, a surf and golf competition, on Sept. 19, 2021. The Life on Tour Challenge is co-hosted by professional surfer Josh Kerr who will join 11 additional professional surfers and 12 celebrities in a competitive surf and golf challenge at the Huntington Beach Pier and The Huntington Golf Club.

"The Life on Tour Challenge will be a prominent display of the golf and beach culture that is embedded in TravisMathew," said Ellis. "We are excited to partner with the World Surf League to put on this event and very much look forward to working together to benefit the Surfrider Foundation."

The event will be aired on Oct. 17 on ESPN 2 at 11 p.m. EST following the U.S. Open of Surfing.

About TravisMathew: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com.

SOURCE TravisMathew

