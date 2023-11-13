TravisMathew Welcomes Molly Sims as the Inaugural Brand Ambassador for Its Women's Line

As an extension to the lifestyle and men's performance apparel line, TravisMathew, the women's line takes an elevated approach to the trend towards casualization. The brand's lifestyle products are made for the women that do it all and to be a bridge between comfort and fashion.

"I'm honored to be kicking off the holiday season with this new partnership with TravisMathew Women's," said Molly Sims. "As a busy mother of three, my family's active lifestyle keeps me on the move. Between hustling to lacrosse games, to afternoon meetings and traveling for work events, it's essential to have a non-restrictive wardrobe that allows me to do it all, while still feeling great."

The announcement of the Women's line's first brand ambassador marks the latest growth milestone for the brand. Following its initial launch as a 20-unit collection of elevated basics for women, TravisMathew's Women's line has since grown to include over 110 products from lounge and lifestyle sets, graphic tees, outerwear, accessories and more. Earlier this month, the California-based lifestyle brand's women's products became available for the first time at Nordstrom in-stores and online.

"It's an exciting time for the brand," said Lindsay Browder, Director of Women's Product at TravisMathew. "Between her vibrant spirit and chic, effortless style, Molly truly embodies what it means to be a TravisMathew Woman. We're thrilled to continue collaborating with Molly throughout the holiday season and beyond to share some exciting new products from the brand."

To celebrate this latest announcement, TravisMathew will launch a social contest this Friday, November 17th – Thursday, December 7th where one lucky winner will receive a gift box of "Molly's Picks" with newly dropped products curated by Molly Sims.

For more information on the contest and collaboration, please visit travismathew.com/women and follow along on social @travismathewwomens.

About TravisMathew Women's: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel, who believes that comfort and fashion should always go hand in hand. After noticing that's rarely the norm for women's clothing, they set out to deliver elevated styles with elevated comfort. Each TravisMathew Women's product is created with attention to detail, designed for an intuitive fit and soft, lightweight feel. Inspired by real women, this collection highlights women's beauty and leaves customers looking and feeling effortlessly confident every day. TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com/women .

SOURCE TravisMathew

