Travly Expands Media Network With Ownership of Top Travel Destination Social Media Handles, Enriching Brand Engagement With The Social-First Traveler

Instagram and TikTok @travel, @destination, @hotels, and @miami to scale largest travel media network to 45 handles, 25M+ travelers and 1B+ views

MIAMI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travly , the ultimate travel media network for social-first discovery and curated experiences, announces the ownership of 12 premier social media handles, further solidifying its position as the world's largest and fastest-growing cross-platform travel media company, surpassing 25 million followers and over 1 billion monthly views.

Travly operates an extensive portfolio of 45 owned and operated handles across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook from destination-specific accounts to thematic handles that showcase hotels, resorts, cruises, and more. The latest additions to Travly's Instagram and TikTok portfolios, @Iceland, @Finland, and @Rome were secured to corner local markets and to enable brands to authentically engage with discerning travelers.

"Travly stands at the forefront of innovation with a curated catalog of media assets that grants brands targeted access to today's traveler," said Zak Longo, co-founder and CEO of Travly. "Having spent years documenting my adventures on social media, I recognize the powerful impact social media has on purchasing decisions. Our expanded presence empowers brands to forge meaningful connections and inspire unforgettable experiences that captivate and resonate with their target audience."

"Travly owns some of the largest domains on all platforms, and we're not stopping there," said Mayur Patil, co-founder and COO of Travly. "From the biggest domains to localized markets, our strategic and targeted approach allows us to cater to specific interests and regions, enhancing engagement and relevance for both travelers and brands."

Travly's slate of owned and operated channels includes:

Instagram: @Travel, @Hotels, @Destination, @Resorts, @Vacation, @Cruises, @HotelRooms, @Hostels, @iceland, @finland, @mexico, @egypt, @bali, @rome, @amalficoast, @india, @miami, @safaris

TikTok: @Travly, @TasteOurWorld, @Travel, @HotelRooms, @Cruises, @Vacations, @Resorts, @Travel.Expectations, @iceland, @japan, @mexico, @finland, @rome

Snapchat: Travly Show, Travel Show, Cruises Show, Vacation Show, Flights Show, Destination, Hotels.

Beyond its massive reach, Travly is a leader in video-first content production and crafts compelling narratives that resonate with the social-first generation across multiple platforms. With a robust creator base of over 1000 individuals, Travly offers brands the opportunity for custom viral content creation and enhanced distribution across its 45 owned channels. This dynamic approach is optimized to drive engagement and deliver tangible results, underscoring Travly's position as the preferred partner for brands navigating the ever-evolving social media landscape.

Travly empowers travelers to transform their social media inspirations into tangible vacations. With its extensive presence across social media, Travly promises every moment is an opportunity to explore, connect, and share unforgettable experiences.

For more information on Travly, please visit Travly.com .

About Travly

Travly is the world's largest and fastest-growing cross-platform travel media company, specializing in social-first discovery and curated travel experiences. With a robust portfolio of 45 owned and operated social media handles across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook, Travly reaches over 25 million travelers and garners more than 1 billion monthly views. By connecting brands with a discerning audience through targeted and authentic engagement, Travly enhances the relevance and impact of travel marketing. With a dynamic approach to content creation and distribution, supported by a base of over 1000 creators, Travly stands at the forefront of travel media innovation.

