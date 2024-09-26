Travly Expands Offerings with CloudSafaris Partnership for Safari Excursions

Consumers can now effortlessly book the East African safari of their dreams via the Travly app and website

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travly , the ultimate travel media network for social-first discovery and curated experiences, announced today a new partnership with CloudSafaris , a tourism company connecting people with local tour operators in Tanzania and Kenya to book affordable and high-quality safaris. By partnering with Travly, CloudSafaris aims to make it easier for globetrotters to book online with local tour operators, taking the stress and uncertainty out of planning.

The global safari tourism market size was estimated at $34.62 billion in 2023 and that growth is expected to continue through 2030 ( Source: Grand View Research ). With five decades of expertise in the safari industry, CloudSafaris is dedicated to simplifying the online booking process for the growing number of travelers seeking unforgettable safaris. Renowned for hosting distinguished guests such as former President Jimmy Carter and Melinda Gates, CloudSafaris offers a diverse catalog of unique adventures that beautifully highlight the wonders of East Africa including Serengeti, Kilimanjaro and Masai Mara National Parks, giving customers the best that East Africa has to offer, with plans to expand to South Africa in the near future.

Through a robust API, CloudSafaris enables connectivity with local tour operators, ensuring that users can access authentic and high-quality safaris. This integration reduces the complexity of the booking process for providers, enhances their product offerings, and allows them to meet the growing demand for unique, curated safaris. Additionally, CloudSafaris' collaboration with Travly expands the scale of these offerings through a vast social media network, providing travel trades with a powerful marketing tool to attract and inspire tourists.

"Trip booking in Africa has been outdated for decades. The way you would book a flight 20 years ago in North America is the same way that travelers are currently booking trips to Africa. CloudSafaris has revolutionized the process to enable automated pricing and availability to be available at travelers' fingertips," said Joshua D'Souza, CEO of CloudSafaris. Through the partnership between Travly and CloudSafaris, providers can now focus on what they do best - making the trip experience amazing for their customers."

Co-founded by travel enthusiasts and social media experts, Travly is changing the way brands reach the modern-day traveler, with a curated catalog of media assets focused on destinations and bespoke activities. With Travly's expansive social network paired with CloudSafaris' commitment to streamlining the safari booking process, the breadth and beauty of African safaris can be brought to even more excursionists.

"Digital natives are increasingly seeking unique and unforgettable travel moments," said Zak Longo, CEO and Co-founder of Travly. "This partnership makes it effortless for travelers to find and book their next bucket list adventure with a single click and adds significant value to the safari industry."

Along with enhanced digital booking, the integration of CloudSafaris with Travly's platform allows customers to tap into a first-of-its-kind search engine equipped with authentic videos to discover and book safaris directly via the Travly app or the website. Travly's catalog of owned and operated social media handles–including @Safari and @Cloudsafaris– encompass the most frequented travel-themed channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, bridging the gap between brands, destinations and today's travelers.

The fastest growing travel media network on social media, Travly's slate of owned and operated channels include Instagram's @Hotels, @Resorts, @Cruises, @iceland, @finland, @mexico, @egypt, @rome, @amalficoast, @safaris; @Travel, @Cruises, @Resorts, @iceland, @japan, @mexico on TikTok. Across all platforms, Travly channels receive over 1 billion monthly views, and only continue to grow.

Longo continued, "We are excited to expand our platform offerings to our customers looking for unique and adventurous travel destinations. By connecting tour operators with a wider audience, we're helping them tap into the growing demand for curated, one-of-a-kind experiences."

About Travly

Travly is the world's largest and fastest-growing cross-platform travel media company, specializing in social-first discovery and curated travel experiences. With a robust portfolio of 45 owned and operated social media handles across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, Travly reaches over 25 million travelers and garners more than 1 billion monthly views. By connecting brands with a discerning audience through targeted and authentic engagement, Travly enhances the relevance and impact of travel marketing. With a dynamic approach to content creation and distribution, supported by a base of over 1000 creators, Travly stands at the forefront of travel media innovation.

About CloudSafaris

Our roots in African travel starts back in 1984 when the founder's (Joshua D'Souza) grandparents started a safari company in Tanzania, doing the trips for ex-President Jimmy Carter and other notable individuals through the years. Fast-forward to 2022, the team (Joshua D'Souza, Markus Hamann, and Aidan Wood) moved and lived across East Africa to learn how travelers booked safaris. Noticing how slow and cumbersome the process was, the team used their engineering and startup expertise to launch CloudSafaris - a marketplace for travelers to book safaris in Africa and an API for OTAs and travel agencies to sell safaris to Africa with ease.

The team is on a mission to ease the trip booking process across Africa. They are successfully operating in Tanzania and Kenya with expansion plans into South Africa. In 2024, CloudSafaris solidified a partnership with Travly, one of the largest travel platforms on social media, ensuring the commitment and the vision to make trip booking across Africa simple for all travelers.

