Travly Launches Online Travel Agent for Social-First Traveler

The new offering, available through the Travly app and website, allows consumers to instantly book Travly-approved accommodations, view videos and explore cost-conscious destinations

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travly , the ultimate travel media network for social-first discovery and curated experiences, announced the launch of its proprietary Online Travel Agent (OTA) platform now available through both its app and website. Solidifying its place as the leading one-stop-shop for the modern traveler, Travly is the world's largest and fastest-growing cross-platform travel media company, with over 45 owned handles across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. With a network of 1000 content creators, this move into booking will allow their over 25 million followers to instantly access curated vacations.

"Today's travelers increasingly turn to social media for discovery and travel inspiration, documenting their own experiences along the way," said Zak Longo, co-founder and CEO of Travly. "Travly's OTA bridges the gap between what you see on social media and the ability to easily attain those experiences through seamless booking."

With authentic videos, user-generated content, and the option to see alternate destination recommendations, Travly makes it quicker and easier to book the vacations consumers discover online, moving beyond the generic hotel information and outdated photographs used by most travel booking engines. In addition, the app's built-in Travelers feature allows users to easily connect with their favorite travel influencers to keep track of the hottest trends and destinations in the space.

"Travly is a one-of-a-kind booking platform designed to not only help you discover your next perfect adventure but also book all things travel-related and inspire exploration among our followers," said Mayur Patil, co-founder and COO of Travly. "By prioritizing video over pictures, Travly redefines the booking process through captivating content, setting a new standard for authenticity and engagement."

Travly's OTA launches with the ability to instantly book premiere hotels in all 50 States, with plans to expand internationally in the future, as well as the introduction of Travly Dupes, which help travelers find alternative options to popular destinations and enjoy the same vibe for less money.

Additionally, the app has launched with a revenue sharing feature where travelers are incentivized for their travel content being featured in the app. Travelers are encouraged to post fun, unique, and original content that showcases authentic vacation experiences, and can serve as primary video descriptions for hotels. The revenue sharing feature encourages travelers to post well-produced content and expands influencers' loyalty to the platform, while encouraging Travly's emphasis on video and firsthand travel experience. In comparison to other broader platforms, Travly's insulated focus on tourism allows creators to produce videos for viewers specifically interested in travel content, rather than competing with the trends of the day.

Cofounded by real travelers and social media experts, Travly has already changed the way travelers and brands view the modern-day adventurer, with a curated catalog of media assets that connect brands, locations, and travelers. In addition to their deep network of travel influencers, Travly works with hotels, locales, and experiential companies to forge meaningful connections and inspire unforgettable experiences for their audience.

Part of that stems from their ownership of some of the largest domains on all social media platforms, allowing them to cater to specific interests and regions, and creating real engagement between travelers and brands. This dynamic approach is optimized to drive engagement and deliver tangible results, underscoring Travly's position as the preferred partner for brands navigating the ever-evolving social media landscape.

The fastest growing travel network on social media, Travly's slate of 45 owned and operated channels include Instagram's @Hotels, @Resorts, @Vacation, @Cruises, @iceland, @finland, @mexico, @egypt, @rome, @amalficoast, @safaris; and @Travel, @Cruises, @Vacations, @Resorts, @iceland, @japan, @mexico on TikToks. Across all platforms, Travly channels receive over 1 billion monthly views, and only continue to grow.

