Travois Metris Camper

The new Travois Elevate stunningly embraces Travois' modern design language. From quality new interior features, to an exquisitely enhanced cabin that highlights Travois' commitment to craftsmanship, the new Travois Elevate makes a clear statement of intent. This is a premium campervan based on the Mercedes-Benz Metris and is designed to inspire extraordinary journeys and provide you with a camper that matches the star badge which stands for generations of industry leading safety and quality standards.

The Travois Elevate aims to raise the benchmark for small to medium size camper vans, by using high quality components for an easy and trouble free ownership experience.

Spacious and sensuous, describes the Travois Elevate. The cabin rewards your senses, by providing you with thoughtfully inspired functional elements, and by using natural-grain wood, such as the durable Baltic Birch cabinets.

The Travois Elevate can comfortably sleep 2 adults and 2 children.

SAFETY AND CONVENIENCE

The Travois Elevate is designed to be aesthetically appealing but also safe and functional. The TRAVOIS floor and seatbed systems offer a flexible, fully insulated and most importantly safe Vanlife experience.

All seat and floor systems which are installed in a Travois Elevate are 30 second pull tested according to North American Standards. This 30 second pull test, required for passenger vehicles, is far more complex than the M1 test. This ensures that you can feel confident that travelling to your destination will be both comfortable and safe.

The Travois Elevate also comes with its own TRAVOIS Pop Top, which was developed to not only meet North American Roof structure requirements but also designed in accordance with regulations set forth through the Mercedes-Benz Upfitter program.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND MORE

The Travois Elevate comes equipped with a secondary AGM Battery, shorepower, USB outlets, stove and fridge as standard to provide a true vanlife experience where ever your journey will take you.

BEST OF ALL WORLDS

The combination of the Mercedes-Benz Metris platform and the Travois Elevate ensures an ownership experience where your campervan can truly represent a daily driver and campervan without compromise.

AVAILABLE AT SELECTED MERCEDES-BENZ Dealers

TRAVOIS and Mercedes-Benz Dealerships benefit from a close partnership focused on listening and reacting to customer requirements while ensuring that at all times a well built and safe product is provided to the customer. Travois currently offers its products for sale via 30 Mercedes-Benz Dealers nationwide.

