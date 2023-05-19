Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars Outside Linebacker and the NFL's 2022 #1 Draft Pick, Launches Foundation to Empower Youth to Reach Their Full Potential

Led by Walker, #44, the Foundation Will Donate $4,400 44 Times a Year to Organizations That Align With its Mission, Vision, and Values

THOMASTON, Ga., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker and the NFL's 2022 #1 draft pick, today announced the launch of The Travon Walker Foundation—a community-driven non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life for young people while inspiring the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and community builders.  

"Growing up, I always felt the love and support from my county, my town, and my entire school district, so it's a real blessing to be able to come back home to Upson County to officially launch my foundation on the same day Upson-Lee High School is retiring my jersey, #44," said Travon Walker. "I'm a Jacksonville Jaguar now, but I'll always be an Upson-Lee Knight and a Georgia Bulldog at heart, so coming home to Georgia to share this news means the world to me."

Through job creation, business and financial literacy education, youth sports programs, and purpose-driven real estate and community development in Walker's hometown of Thomaston, Georgia, and beyond, the foundation empowers young people to reach their full potential. "Our vision is global, but our work is local. I started the foundation to help create a world where every young person has access to the transformative power of mentorship, education, and exposure—three things I know can be life-changing because they changed mine," added Walker. 

The foundation's #blessup44 campaign, named for Walker's number, will donate $4,400 44 times a year to organizations that align with its mission, vision, and core values of loyalty, commitment, discipline, leadership, consistency, and structure.

"The Travon Walker Foundation is blessed to be able to give back to the community that helped raise Travon," commented Travon's sister and the Executive Director of the Travon Walker Foundation, Charmaine Walker. "They say it takes a village to raise a child, and with the foundation, Travon is excited to be a part of that village and to help kids achieve their dreams by identifying, planning for, and actively pursuing their diverse passions."

"At the NFL Players Association, our work is focused on supporting the holistic well-being of players. To see one of our newest members turn around and do the same for his community is deeply inspiring. With Travon's passion, commitment, and drive, I have no doubt that The Travon Walker Foundation will be a powerful force for good for years to come," said Dana Hammonds Shuler, Senior Director of Player Affairs at the NFL Players Association.

Justin Elder, Head Football Coach at Upson-Lee High School, agrees. "Much more than a great player, Travon is a loyal, hardworking, and disciplined team player. By sharing his values with the young people coming up behind him, he'll make an immeasurable impact here in Thomaston and beyond."

To learn more, or to support The Travon Walker Foundation, visit: thetwfoundation.org

About The Travon Walker Foundation
Founded by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker and the NFL's 2022 #1 draft pick, Travon Walker, The Travon Walker Foundation is committed to helping today's youth to use their strengths to identify, plan, and pursue their passions. Through job creation, business and financial literacy education, youth sports programs, and purpose-driven real estate and community development—in Walker's hometown of Thomaston, Georgia, and beyond—the foundation aims to improve the quality of life for young people while inspiring the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and community builders. thetwfoundation.org

