Trawick Insurance Brokerage Live on the Nexsure Insurance Platform

XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

29 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

The robust capabilities of the platform will enable the agency to grow.

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI), a leading insurance technology provider, announced today that Mobile, AL-based Trawick Insurance Brokerage, a member of the Alabama Insurance Alliance (AIA), a master agency for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), is live on the Nexsure Insurance Platform. The platform will enable the agency to expand and grow its business.

Trawick Insurance Brokerage offers its clients Business, Marine, and Personal Insurance products, focusing on high-value coastal property and all types of marine contractors. Before moving to the Nexsure Insurance Platform, the agency was using an older agency management system that no longer served the needs of its business. 

"The Nexsure Insurance Platform is easy to use. Once the account information is input into Nexsure, completing marketing submissions, issuing certificates of insurance, or generating any type of ACORD document is extremely fast, as all of the account information is automatically and seamlessly input for you into the forms, saving countless person-hours that would be spent having to complete data entry," said Mat Trawick, Owner of Trawick Insurance Brokerage. "With the platform, we can now provide quicker servicing to our clients, which allows us to scale up and handle a larger volume of business with fewer employees in the office."

"Our team enjoyed partnering with the Trawick Insurance Brokerage to launch Nexsure," said Krystin Turner, Vice President of Operations at XDimensional Technologies. "Seeing them realize the benefits of leveraging the capabilities and automation of our platform to serve their market better is an exciting outcome."

About Trawick Insurance Brokerage, LLC
Trawick Insurance Brokerage was formed by a family that has been assisting Mobilians with their personal and business insurance needs for over 120 years. Trawick Insurance Brokerage was formed to continue on the family legacy of helping Mobilians manage risk on a personal level by spending as much time as needed to ensure that the protection of their businesses and personal assets are thoroughly reviewed and all questions and concerns are addressed. The goal of this agency is to treat all of our clients, regardless of size, like family and do our best to earn their business for a lifetime.

About XDimensional Technologies
XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI) develops and markets the Nexsure Insurance Platform, a comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solution unique in its ability to empower and connect the insurance ecosystem, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, MGAs, and carriers. The platform drives efficient insurance processing, superior customer service, and insightful business management. Follow XDTI on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Beth Bartlick
VP, Marketing
XDimensional Technologies
860-212-5799
[email protected] 

