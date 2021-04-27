Trawick International Announces New Division Focused on Commercial and Expatriate Insurance Led by Industry Veteran

FAIRHOPE, Ala., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing unparalleled coverage for travelers, is excited to announce it has entered the next phase of its strategic growth strategy. Today, April 27, 2021, Trawick will launch its newest division—Tuman Global Solutions.

Led by industry expert Dan Tuman, Tuman Global Solutions is an international insurance brokerage focused on providing innovative solutions for organizations and individuals operating outside their home country. This new division is poised to become a market leader in the international insurance industry for multinational organizations and expatriates.

"I am so proud of the growth of Trawick International and the progress we have made on our strategic plan," said Daryl Trawick, CEO, Trawick International. "The time was right to diversify the organization's insurance offering and we had the opportunity to partner with Dan to enter the new market sector. The new division under Dan's leadership is going to be a market disrupter in the international insurance industry."

Prior to launching Tuman Global Solutions, Mr. Tuman spent nearly 20 years at Clements Worldwide, where he held numerous executive positions with escalating responsibilities for growing the business. In his most recent role as President, he directed the organization's sales and marketing initiatives, including managing their overseas offices in London, Dubai, and Brussels. Under his leadership, corporate revenue quadrupled through diversification of product offerings, new distribution channels, expanding markets and acquisitions.

"Partnering with Daryl and the Trawick International team is a rare business opportunity," said Dan Tuman, CEO, Tuman Global Solutions. "Being backed by Trawick International, I believe this new venture will provide enhanced and customized insurance solutions to international organizations operating across the globe and in particular, those organizations operating in geopolitical hotspots."

Mr. Tuman's extensive knowledge, underwriter relationships and creativity will allow Tuman Global Solutions to offer customized products not readily available elsewhere in the market. In addition, Tuman Global Solutions will provide the full range of traditional commercial insurance products for global organizations, including Defense Base Act Insurance, Foreign Group Health, Group Life, Group Disability, Property, Commercial Liability, Professional Liability, Political Violence (Including War & Terrorism), Kidnap & Ransom, Commercial Auto/Fleet, Directors/Officers Liability, and Transit & Cargo Insurance. The new division will also provide essential products for expatriates ranging from Personal Accident Insurance to Critical Illness Insurance. To find out more information about Tuman Global Solutions and to view the portfolio of available products, visit www.tumanglobalsolutions.com.

About Trawick International:

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. Trawick offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has its cornerstone in our commitment to customer service; the result is a loyal and ever-increasing client base. For more information, visit www.trawickinternational.com.

