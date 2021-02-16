Trawick International Appoints Accomplished Sales Executive to Foster the Growth of New Markets and Business Opportunities

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesper Lykke as Senior Travel Sales Executive.

Trawick International has made significant progress on its strategic growth strategy and has successfully entered into new markets and business opportunities in the travel insurance industry. The time was right to add a proven and seasoned sales executive to manage the new accounts and business opportunities focused on cultural exchange, tour operators, and vacation rentals.

"As we continue to diversify our products and service offerings, it was vital to have an additional sales executive to manage business development for these new business lines," said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. "I've known Jesper, professional and personally, for many years. He provides a proven track record of sales excellence and a distinguished career working for premier firms in the travel insurance industry."

Mr. Lykke is a proficient and skilled executive with over 35 years of travel insurance sales. Before joining Trawick International, Jesper held senior executive sales positions with Relation Insurance Services, Travelex Insurance Services, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, Travel Guard and STA Travel.

Trawick International offers a variety of international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere. Trawick International strives to provide plans that not only meet travelers' needs but exceed their expectations. Trawick International insurance plans do not exclude losses due to COVID-19. If a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs.

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

