Trawick International Appoints Three Senior Executives to Enhance Customer Experience and Relations

FAIRHOPE, Ala., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce the appointments of Anshumali Dixit, Vice President of Claims, Lupe Zepeda, Vice President of Customer Service and Kimberly Matthews, Human Resources Manager.

Over the past 18 months, Trawick International has made significant progress on its strategic growth strategy and has become one of the top-ranked firms in the travel insurance industry by Forbes Travel Advisors. To continue on the firm's success, these newly appointed executives will be tasked with further strengthening and building the Trawick International organization's capabilities focused on the firm's number one priority, the customer experience.

"Our customers are our most valuable asset. We have been and will continue to be obsessed with the customer experience," said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. "These new leaders will be tasked with creating, improving, and innovating a customer experience that cannot easily be obtained elsewhere. I cannot say enough about how pleased I am to add these talented individuals to our stellar team of international insurance experts."

Anshumali Dixit is a proficient and skilled executive with over 18 years of claims experience. She will be responsible for the overall management of Trawick International's claim department. Before joining Trawick International, Anshumali held senior executive claims positions with Arch Insurance Group, Generali and United Healthcare.

Lupe Zepeda is a customer service executive that provides over 16 years of customer service leadership. Her responsibilities will include leading the Trawick International customer service team and department. Lupe has held numerous customer service positions in Generali with escalating responsibilities prior to joining Trawick International.

Kimberly Matthes has over 25 years of business experience and has concentrated on human resources for the last ten years. Kimberly will be responsible for leading the organization's human resources functions and enhancing the firm's commitment to the customer internally.

Trawick International offers a variety of international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere. Trawick International strives to provide plans that not only meet travelers' needs but exceed their expectations. Trawick International insurance plans do not exclude losses due to COVID-19. If a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs.

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

