Trawick International Continues to Implement its Strategic Growth Strategy by Appointing a Head of Underwriting

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Adair as Head of Underwriting.

This year Trawick International focused on expanding its capabilities as part of its strategic growth strategy. By bringing underwriting in-house, it will allow Trawick International to expand into new markets and enhance business development opportunities for the firm.

"As we continue to progress through our strategic growth plan, the time was right to enhance our underwriting capabilities," said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. "Eric is the ideal candidate to lead the expansion of our business operations. Expanding our underwriting capacity will allow us to create industry-leading travel insurance products further."

Mr. Adair is a proven financial and underwriting executive with over 30 years of experience that spans healthcare risk stratification, health plan financial analysis, sales/revenue projection, insurance underwriting and marketing. Before joining Trawick International, Eric served as Vice President of Underwriting for the International Medical Group, where he was responsible for leading all insurance underwriting functions.

Trawick International offers a variety of international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere. Trawick International strives to provide plans that not only meet travelers' needs but exceed their expectations. Trawick International insurance plans do not exclude losses due to epidemics or pandemics, including COVID-19. If a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs.

About Trawick International:

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

