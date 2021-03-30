Trawick International Is Pleased To Announce Its New Partnership With Travel Insurance Aggregator, InsureMyTrip.com

FAIRHOPE, Ala., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with InsureMyTrip.com. to sell our top selling Trip Cancellation Plan, Safe Travels Voyager.

"InsureMyTrip is one of the most popular travel insurance aggregator websites on the market today and we are excited to be partnering with them to offer our products worldwide," said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. "My team and I have known the team at InsureMyTrip, professionally and personally for many years. Their firm is a leading provider of travel insurance options for customers traveling domestically and internationally."

Operating for over 20 years, InsureMyTrip has built a reputation as the premier travel aggregator website focused on getting it right for the customer. Since its inception in 2000, InsureMyTrip has helped millions of travelers obtain travel insurance.

"We applaud Trawick for developing innovative products to meet the needs of modern travelers and are pleased to offer their robust comprehensive travel insurance plan to our customers," says Suzanne Morrow, Vice President of business development for InsureMyTrip.

Trawick International offers various international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere. Trawick International strives to provide plans that not only meet travelers' needs but exceed their expectations. The Trawick International travel insurance plans do not exclude losses due to COVID-19. If a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs.

About Trawick International:

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit www.trawickinternational.com.

