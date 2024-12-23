Traws Pharma Announces Progress in Developing Tivoxavir Marboxil for H5N1 Bird Flu

Investigational agent in development for treatment or prevention of H5N1 Bird Flu

Phase 1 dosing completed in healthy volunteers

Potent inhibition of drug-resistant and bird flu viruses in vitro

In vivo study in mice, with H5N1 isolated from an infected dairy worker, showed potent protection and suppression of virus replication in lungs

Phase 2 study expected to begin in H1 2025

Traws Pharma is expanding its influenza program to address the potential threat of bird flu

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRAW) ("Traws Pharma", "Traws" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of respiratory viral diseases, today announced progress in the development of its investigational one-dose influenza (flu) investigational therapy, tivoxavir marboxil for treatment of H5N1 bird flu.

"The spread of avian influenza in wild and domestic animal populations including mammals, brings increasing risk for adaptation to humans and subsequent spread in the population" said Robert R. Redfield, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Traws Pharma and former Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "Bird flu is an occupational hazard for poultry and dairy workers. With increasing numbers of human infections and recent reports of severe cases, we should be alert to the rising potential for epidemic or pandemic spread of bird flu."

"In laboratory testing, tivoxavir marboxil inhibited multiple isolates of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1. We evaluated the effects of drug treatment in mice exposed to human H5N1, where the virus was isolated from a dairy worker exposed to infected cattle," said C. David Pauza, PhD, Chief Science Officer for Traws Pharma. "Oral treatment with tivoxavir marboxil after the virus infection resulted in complete survival and lung virus levels below the limit of quantitation1. This result is highly encouraging for future clinical development of tivoxavir marboxil for treating human H5N1 influenza."

"Current topline data from our Phase I clinical trial demonstrated safety and tolerability of tivoxavir marboxil, and maintenance of drug levels in blood above the EC 90 for longer than 23 days1, with topline data for a higher dose still to come," said Werner Cautreels, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Traws Pharma. "In addition, the potential for tivoxavir marboxil as a treatment for H5N1 bird flu was demonstrated in an animal model."

Topline Phase 1 Results with Tivoxavir Marboxil

The Phase 1 trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of ascending doses for one-time tivoxavir marboxil treatment in healthy, influenza-negative, adult volunteers.

No treatment-related adverse events were reported during the Phase 1 study. Current topline data from this study showed that a single dose of tivoxavir marboxil maintained plasma drug levels consistently above the EC 90 for more than twenty-three days, with topline data for a higher dose still to come. Preclinical studies showed that tivoxavir marboxil demonstrated potent inhibition of drug-resistant influenza viruses, as well as potent inhibition of highly pathogenic bird flu viruses1 both in vitro and in vivo.

About H5N1 Bird Flu

The virus, also known as Type A H5N1 was detected for the first time in U.S. dairy cattle in March 2024. Since then, bird flu has been confirmed in at least 866 herds in 16 states. More than 60 people in eight states have been infected according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials confirmed in December 2024 the first known severe illness in the U.S. caused by bird flu7. The California governor declared a state of emergency as the virus rampages through dairy cattle in that state8.

About Tivoxavir Marboxil

Seasonal influenza is estimated to represent a multi-billion antiviral market opportunity, largely driven by global health organizations, practice guidelines and government tenders1, with upside potential from pandemic flu outbreaks. Tivoxavir marboxil (also known as AV5124 or TRX-100) was designed as an inhibitor of the highly conserved influenza protein, CAP-dependent endonuclease (CEN). It has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a range of influenza strains, including the highly pathogenic avian flu, in preclinical studies. The drug candidate's Phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) profile in healthy subjects, including the ability to achieve plasma levels that are consistently above the EC 90 (as determined in laboratory studies), for more than twenty-three days with higher dose data to come, may enable a single dose prophylaxis regimen. These data, combined with good overall tolerability results in healthy subjects and prevention of lethal influenza in an animal model, support further development of tivoxavir marboxil as a one-time treatment for influenza.

Source information:

About Traws Pharma, Inc. Antiviral Program

Traws Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of respiratory viral diseases. The viral respiratory disease program includes two oral, novel, Phase 1, potentially best-in-class, small molecule drug candidates: tivoxavir marboxil, in development for flu and pandemic flu, targeting the influenza cap-dependent endonuclease (CEN); and ratutrelvir, in development as a COVID treatment, targeting the Mpro (3CL protease), without the need for co-administration of ritonavir.

Traws Pharma is committed to delivering novel compounds for unmet medical needs using state-of-the-art drug development technology. With a focus on product safety and a commitment to patients in need that are specifically vulnerable, we aim to build solutions for important medical challenges and alleviate the burden of viral infections

