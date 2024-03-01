TRAX ANALYTICS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PRITCHARD INDUSTRIES

ATLANTA, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAX Analytics, the leading provider of data-driven solutions for janitorial management, announced today its strategic nationwide partnership with Pritchard Industries, an industry leader in facility management services.

TRAX Analytics and Pritchard Industries are excited to announce a groundbreaking expansion of their strategic partnership, poised to make a lasting impact across various vertical markets. This partnership is set to be one of the most extensive collaborations with TRAX to date, reflecting the commitment of both companies to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to clients.

In addition to the nationwide deployment of "CleanTouch, powered by TRAX" – an advanced quality control and janitorial management solution – this strategic alliance will see the expansion of services within diverse vertical markets. TRAX Analytics and Pritchard Industries are set to revolutionize janitorial management within the vast vertical markets that Pritchard services, including sports, education, medical, and more.

The comprehensive "CleanTouch" platform integrates SmartRestroom analytics with quality control, providing clients with a powerful, real-time dashboard for remote monitoring and management of operations. This technological advancement ensures an enhanced, data-informed service experience, enabling on-demand responses from dedicated teams.

Patrick Trevino, Executive Vice President of TRAX Analytics, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded collaboration, stating, "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our collaboration with Pritchard Industries. This partnership aligns with our mission to leverage data and insights to provide superior experiences for our clients."

Daniel Hiza, VP of Marketing at Pritchard Industries, emphasized the ongoing support and innovation delivered by TRAX Analytics, stating, "TRAX Analytics has been an excellent partner to Pritchard and continues to support our organization by delivering innovation through technology. We look forward to continuing to drive value together for our clients."

This collaboration signifies a significant stride towards leveraging data analytics to transform facility management services, with a dedicated focus on meeting and exceeding customer needs and expectations. The expansion into various vertical markets underscores the commitment of TRAX Analytics and Pritchard Industries to bring the most innovative technology to the markets they serve. Together, they are set to redefine industry standards and deliver unparalleled solutions across all market segments.

About TRAX Analytics:

TRAX Analytics is the leading provider of data-driven solutions for janitorial and restroom management. Our janitorial suite of solutions transforms the way facilities manage cleanliness by leveraging data and cutting-edge technology to create the most efficient janitorial procedures. TRAX's solutions are found in large and small facilities, and supports facility management providers nation-wide.

About Pritchard Industries:

Pritchard is a trusted and established name in the industry since 1986, proudly continuing our legacy as a premier full-service provider of precision facility services and maintenance. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, we set the standard by employing a process-based and results-oriented approach. At Pritchard, every aspect of our operations is guided by our steadfast dedication to providing first-class service. Our approach revolves around a meticulously crafted process, seamlessly integrating consultative planning, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive training and reporting methodologies. This unique combination ensures the highest degree of accountability, enabling us to consistently deliver optimum results that drive operational excellence for our valued clients.

SOURCE Pritchard Industries; TRAX Analytics