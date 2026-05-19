Trax Surgical's New Suture Anchor System Implanted in First Patient

Recently Cleared Device Expands Company's Orthopedic Portfolio

STOUGHTON, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts based Trax Surgical, LLC, an orthopedic product development and distribution company focused on advancing solutions for the extremities market, announced today that it has performed its first case using its REDIFIX™ implant. The system was recently used as part of a mid-foot reconstruction. Surgeons noted that the placement, reduction, and fixation were easy to perform and offered excellent control. Shane Shankle, CEO of Trax Surgical said, "In a short time, we've built a catalog of widely used extremity products. The REDIFIX system offers meaningful advantages, and we believe it will become a standard tool in orthopedics."

REDIFIX Suture Anchor System

Trax Surgical received its FDA 510(k) clearance to market the REDIFIX Suture Anchor System in late April of this year. The REDIFIX system features a cannulated, threaded distal implant connected to a proximal implant by a loop of high‑strength suture and a unique sliding knot. Delivery is straightforward: a guidewire is placed, a pilot hole is drilled, and the implant is advanced into position over the wire. The proximal implant and target tissues are then reduced by applying traction to the trailing suture. "We believe this system can support a broad range of orthopedic procedures and look forward to partnering with surgeons to bring those applications to life." said Steven Ek, Director of R&D.

About Trax Surgical

Trax Surgical manufactures innovative orthopedic implants and instrumentation for surgical procedures involving the upper and lower extremities. They engineer premium medical products with patient comfort and durability in mind for internal fixation, reconstruction, and more. Bone and fracture repair products from Trax Surgical are quality-assured and certified to industry standards. Trax Surgical Products are developed in partnership with Primo Medical Group. Together, they deliver innovative new products and medical devices certified to industry standards for surgical procedures. Visit TraxSurgical.com for more information.

About Primo Medical Group

Primo Medical Group offers the most comprehensive outsourcing solutions for the medical device market, including OEM product distribution services, engineering services, precision component production, finished goods assembly, medical device refurbishment, reusable surgical kit management and complete supply chain management. Established in 1953, Primo Medical Group is a privately held company with five facilities in Massachusetts. Primo Medical Group is an FDA Registered Contract Manufacturer and is compliant with FDA Quality Systems Regulations. Primo Medical Group is also ISO 13485:2016 certified and is a registered manufacturer with the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance. Over the past 24 years Primo Medical Group has incubated and co-funded several new technologies including Angiolink, (acquired by Medtronic), Arthrosurface, Spirus Medical, (acquired by Olympus), Cardiosolutions, Saphena Medical (Acquired in 2024), Versago Vascular Access, Trax Surgical, and Solid State Marine.

Contact:

Andrea Patisteas

Senior Executive Vice President

Trax Surgical

[email protected]

SOURCE Trax Surgical