Traxccel grows axlFOUNDRY to meet surging data+AI delivery demand across energy and manufacturing enterprises

axlFOUNDRY is a proven, AI-augmented delivery model that gives Energy and Manufacturing organizations dedicated data+AI capacity — without the cost, risk, or timeline of building it themselves. Three years in, Traxccel is growing the model to meet a market that increasingly needs exactly this.

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traxccel, a data+AI solutions firm serving mid-market and large enterprises in the Energy and Industrial sectors, is growing its axlFOUNDRY delivery model following three years of client engagements. The move responds to a clear pattern: data+AI backlogs are growing, internal teams are stretched, and the usual options for closing that gap — building a Global Capability Centre, engaging a large system integrator, or expanding headcount — are either too slow, too expensive, or both. Ready to scale your performance without the operational strain? Connect with our experts at https://www.traxccel.com/ to discover how we drive seamless, high-impact results for your business.

axlFOUNDRY gives Energy and Manufacturing organizations a dedicated, AI-augmented delivery team — operational within weeks, structured to clear and stay ahead of growing backlogs, and priced as an OpEx service that flexes with demand rather than against it.

Three years of delivery behind it

axlFOUNDRY has been operating in live client environments for three years, refined through real engagements against the specific constraints of Energy and Manufacturing organizations. In a recent engagement with a marine logistics enterprise, axlFOUNDRY delivered approximately $3.5 million in OPEX savings over two years, accelerated value delivery by 4X, and extended delivery across all four of the client's business divisions — up from one at the start of the engagement.

"We have spent three years learning what it actually takes to deliver data+AI outcomes in organizations with tight budgets, small internal teams, and expectations that kept growing. axlFOUNDRY is the model that came out of that experience."

— Osman Janjooa, Founder and CEO, Traxccel

The backlog problem that is driving the demand

Across Energy and Manufacturing, business units are generating data+AI requests — equipment health monitoring, financial forecasting, contract profitability, HSE indicators — faster than internal teams can deliver them. When capacity cannot keep pace, the backlog grows, stakeholder confidence erodes, and shadow IT fills the gap with workarounds that compound governance problems over time.

axlFOUNDRY operates as a continuous delivery factory against that backlog — not a time-limited consulting engagement. Its axlDEMAND tool gives business units a single interface to submit, visualize, and prioritize their data+AI needs, with demand reviewed continuously against available capacity so the organization always has visibility into what is being built, in what sequence, and why.

GCC outcomes without the GCC investment

The Global Capability Centre remains the benchmark for dedicated, scalable data+AI delivery — but it carries prerequisites that most mid-market Energy and Manufacturing companies cannot meet: twelve to twenty-four months to productivity, significant upfront capital, and full ownership of people and infrastructure risk.

axlFOUNDRY delivers the same outcome, a dedicated, domain-aligned team working continuously against the organization's data+AI priorities, on an OpEx basis, with elastic capacity and without the setup timeline. For organizations that want to eventually own the capability internally, the Build-Operate-Transfer path offers a structured route: Traxccel builds and runs the operation, proves it in production, and transfers ownership to the client at an agreed point.

Designed for cost discipline, not just cost reduction

Cost discipline in the Energy sector is a permanent operating requirement, not a response to current conditions. axlFOUNDRY's commercial model reflects this. Its à la carte approach lets clients select exactly the capabilities and capacity they need. Fixed and elastic options allow resourcing to shift with priorities — without the HR cycles and severance costs of adjusting permanent headcount.

As the broader services industry moves away from time-and-material billing, axlFOUNDRY is structured around a hybrid model: a fixed-capacity foundation for predictable delivery and cost, with outcome-based incentives layered on top — tied to KPI improvements, delivery milestones, and value realization. This positions axlFOUNDRY as a strategic partner accountable for results, not a staff augmentation arrangement billed by the hour.

The Offshore-is-Nearshore model provides up to six hours of time zone overlap between onshore and offshore teams, eliminating the communication delays that typically slow offshore delivery. Clients also interview and approve every team member before onboarding — a level of transparency that most outsourcing arrangements do not offer.

AI-augmented delivery that requires nothing from the client

Many artificial intelligence solution vendors typically demand a substantial upfront investment from clients before any benefits become apparent. axlFOUNDRY, however, operates from a different standpoint. Its suite of tools—axlDEMAND, axlANALYST, axlARCHITECT, and axlGOVERNER—are those that Traxccel itself utilizes internally to manage its delivery operations. Clients are not tasked with implementing these tools or altering their organizational processes. Instead, they inherently receive benefits such as accelerated delivery, reduced instances of rework, and continuous oversight of data quality, all as integral components of the service.

"Our clients are not looking for another platform to implement. They are looking for outcomes. The AI in axlFOUNDRY is how we deliver those outcomes faster and more consistently — without asking anything of the client in return."

— Moe Omer, COO and Head of Delivery, Traxccel

A path to capability, not just capacity

For organizations with a longer-term goal of building an internal data+AI capability, axlFOUNDRY's Build-Operate-Transfer model provides a low-risk path. Traxccel sets up and runs the delivery operation, proves it through live client work, and transfers full ownership at an agreed point — leaving the client with a functioning, proven capability rather than the risk and cost of building from scratch.

An Advisory Council of domain and technical experts is established at the outset of each BOT engagement to provide external perspective on capability design and governance — addressing one of the most common failure modes of internally built data functions: designing in isolation without the reference points needed to avoid predictable mistakes.

Energy and Manufacturing organizations interested in axlFOUNDRY — whether for immediate capacity support, a GCC alternative, or a Build-Operate-Transfer arrangement — can visit www.traxccel.com or contact a Traxccel subject matter expert to explore the right entry point.

About Traxccel

Traxccel is a premier data+AI services firm specializing in end-to-end solutions — from strategy to operations — for mid-market and large enterprises in the Energy and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in Houston, TX, with a global network of delivery centers, Traxccel brings deep expertise in AI, analytics, and data engineering to help organizations unlock business value and drive meaningful transformation.

SOURCE Traxccel