TraxStar Launches SynQ: A Platform for Designing Fully Custom Lab Workflows

Dec 11, 2025, 08:43 ET
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraxStar, a leader in laboratory management software for discrete manufacturing, announces the release of SynQ, a powerful new platform that enables organizations to design custom resources and workflows with virtually no limitations.
Built for teams that need more than traditional LIMS can offer, SynQ empowers users to create digital workflows without writing code. From engineering validation to operations, SynQ provides a flexible foundation for teams that require total control over how their processes are structured and executed.
"For years, QATrax has delivered LIMS software your way for test labs in discrete manufacturing," Mike Sweeney, President at TraxStar. "With SynQ, we're taking that philosophy of flexibility even further giving organizations a platform where workflow design is no longer constrained by predefined architecture."
SynQ: Workflow Without Limits
Unlike traditional systems that rely on predefined structures, SynQ is a no-code customization platform. It allows teams to:
- Design completely custom workflows and resource models
- Build processes that align tightly with real-world operations
- Rapidly adapt as products, equipment, and organizational needs change
- Empower non-developers to create and evolve digital systems
SynQ opens the doors for labs and operations teams to build exactly what they need.
QATrax: The Proven LIMS
While SynQ introduces a new level of freedom, QATrax remains TraxStar's flagship solution, purpose-built for test labs in discrete manufacturing. Unlike generic LIMS platforms designed for bio or chemical labs, QATrax is engineered for the realities of hardware and component testing.
QATrax delivers:
- Work request management
- Advanced scheduling and resource coordination
- Data traceability linked to assets and equipment
- Secure, workflow-driven operations
- Integration with other systems
Every lab is different, and QATrax adapts through powerful configuration to fit a wide range of lab environments.
Configuration vs. Customization: Two Paths to Flexibility
QATrax follows a "configure first, customize when necessary" philosophy. Most labs achieve the majority of their goals through configuration such as:
- Custom forms for requests, units, and methods
- Workflow statuses
- Reporting
TraxStar supports enhancements while maintaining a single supported codebase.
SynQ operates independently of QATrax, delivering a next-level alternative for organizations that require customization.
Built for the Evolving Demands of Discrete Manufacturing
Test environments in discrete manufacturing evolve constantly with new products, new equipment, and growing demands.
QATrax and SynQ provide a scalable digital foundation that enables organizations to:
- Standardize data collection for consistent, actionable metrics
- Extend functionality without sacrificing long-term support
- Integrate with other systems through open APIs
The result is a platform that grows alongside the business - rather than limiting it.
A Platform for Continuous Improvement
TraxStar solutions support the full lifecycle of test operations through:
- Scheduling - from simple assignments to complex multi-resource coordination
- Work Requests - configurable intake and routing
- Communication - real-time workflow visibility
- Attachments & Records - complete traceability of documents and data
- Integration APIs - a unified source of truth across enterprise systems
Whether deployed through QATrax or SynQ, these capabilities form the digital backbone for continuous improvement.
