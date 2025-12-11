TraxStar Launches SynQ: A Platform for Designing Fully Custom Lab Workflows

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraxStar, a leader in laboratory management software for discrete manufacturing, announces the release of SynQ, a powerful new platform that enables organizations to design custom resources and workflows with virtually no limitations.

Built for teams that need more than traditional LIMS can offer, SynQ empowers users to create digital workflows without writing code. From engineering validation to operations, SynQ provides a flexible foundation for teams that require total control over how their processes are structured and executed.

Engineers collaborate in a digital lab environment using a flexible, no-code LIMS built for modern testing operations.

"For years, QATrax has delivered LIMS software your way for test labs in discrete manufacturing," Mike Sweeney, President at TraxStar. "With SynQ, we're taking that philosophy of flexibility even further giving organizations a platform where workflow design is no longer constrained by predefined architecture."

SynQ: Workflow Without Limits

Unlike traditional systems that rely on predefined structures, SynQ is a no-code customization platform. It allows teams to:

Design completely custom workflows and resource models

Build processes that align tightly with real-world operations

Rapidly adapt as products, equipment, and organizational needs change

Empower non-developers to create and evolve digital systems

SynQ opens the doors for labs and operations teams to build exactly what they need.

QATrax: The Proven LIMS

While SynQ introduces a new level of freedom, QATrax remains TraxStar's flagship solution, purpose-built for test labs in discrete manufacturing. Unlike generic LIMS platforms designed for bio or chemical labs, QATrax is engineered for the realities of hardware and component testing.

QATrax delivers:

Work request management

Advanced scheduling and resource coordination

Data traceability linked to assets and equipment

Secure, workflow-driven operations

Integration with other systems

Every lab is different, and QATrax adapts through powerful configuration to fit a wide range of lab environments.

Configuration vs. Customization: Two Paths to Flexibility

QATrax follows a "configure first, customize when necessary" philosophy. Most labs achieve the majority of their goals through configuration such as:

Custom forms for requests, units, and methods

Workflow statuses

Reporting

TraxStar supports enhancements while maintaining a single supported codebase.

SynQ operates independently of QATrax, delivering a next-level alternative for organizations that require customization.

Built for the Evolving Demands of Discrete Manufacturing

Test environments in discrete manufacturing evolve constantly with new products, new equipment, and growing demands.

QATrax and SynQ provide a scalable digital foundation that enables organizations to:

Standardize data collection for consistent, actionable metrics

Extend functionality without sacrificing long-term support

Integrate with other systems through open APIs

The result is a platform that grows alongside the business - rather than limiting it.

A Platform for Continuous Improvement

TraxStar solutions support the full lifecycle of test operations through:

Scheduling - from simple assignments to complex multi-resource coordination

Work Requests - configurable intake and routing

Communication - real-time workflow visibility

Attachments & Records - complete traceability of documents and data

Integration APIs - a unified source of truth across enterprise systems

Whether deployed through QATrax or SynQ, these capabilities form the digital backbone for continuous improvement.

