TraxStar Technologies Revolutionize Lab Management with New Suite of Products

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TraxStar has unveiled a suite of new products to expand its lab management capabilities. These new products include APIs, Configuration Manager, and Automated Scheduling. APIs are allowing for powerful data access across lab tools. The configuration manager reduces the time needed to track unit configurations and versioning, acting as the lab's test unit inventory repository. Automated Scheduling gives Lab Managers the ability to shuffle the schedule with the click of a button and a systematic scheduler that changes the test schedule every night to account for tests not finishing on time or by priority. All three features are helping laboratories save time and money in an increasingly complex environment. These additions come on top of QATrax's existing solutions to their LIMS software for test labs in industrial, mechanical, and electrical industries.

TraxStar is revolutionizing how lab managers and schedulers interact with their data. By allowing for innovation in different aspects of the company, Traxstar's API gives access to internal systems. It simplifies back-end work by providing third-party developers with access to APIs. APIs are becoming increasingly popular among consumers, with both TraxStar's ecosystem and future lab management seeing the benefit. TraxStar remains a strategic partner in the increasingly complex global manufacturing environment by working closely with project teams to comprehend its elements fully.

They are introducing the most innovative and intelligent configuration manager in LIMS, which is guaranteed to reduce your work time and increase your efficiency in handling unit configurations. It gives users a mechanism to track their inventory with ease and simplicity, without having to wait around for someone else's help. The unit configuration manager allows users to build their templates for different units under test so that engineers can provide the crucial component parameters when they request testing.

TraxStars LIMS software for test labs is QATrax. QATrax Scheduling takes the complexities of laboratory life into account with comprehensive resource scheduling. With QATrax, users can stay on top of their schedules by clicking through an easy interface that considers test workstations & method profiles as well as operator certifications and equipment calibrations! The engine behind this powerful feature is auto-scheduling logic - it finds availability quickly, so you don't have to worry about searching for availability or the correct resources. If someone needs help at any point during their shift, TraxStar has a Help Site application for answers and support.

TraxStar Technologies is a global leader in test lab management, Scheduling, and LIMS software. TraxStar has designed the world's most advanced software for Fortune 500 Manufacturers around the globe. Their mission is to empower Engineers with innovative solutions by leveraging their knowledge of process automation and LIMS technology to deliver game-changing results.

