Traylor/Walsh/Skanska Joint Venture Awarded Hudson Tunnel Project Package 1C: Hudson River Tunnel Section Contract for $1.29B

Joint venture to deliver the Hudson River Tunnel section of the Gateway Program's Hudson Tunnel Project, a critical investment in the future of Northeast Corridor rail service

NEW YORK and NEWARK, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gateway Development Commission has awarded the joint venture comprised of Traylor Bros., Inc., Walsh Construction, and Skanska, the contract to deliver Package 1C: The Hudson River Tunnel Section, a major component of the Hudson Tunnel Project and the broader Gateway Program.

Package 1C: Hudson River Tunnel Section Contract

Package 1C will construct the section of the new passenger rail tunnel tubes beneath the Hudson River between New Jersey and Manhattan. The work includes boring two new parallel, single-track tunnels, each approximately 7,250 feet in length, from the Hudson County Access Shaft in Weehawken, New Jersey to the 12th Avenue Access Shaft on Manhattan's West Side. The package also includes tunnel liner and floor installation, construction of nine cross passages connecting the two tunnel tubes, ground stabilization work near the Hudson Bergen Light Rail, and permanent underpinning of the Willow Avenue Bridge.

The new tunnel tubes are part of the Hudson Tunnel Project, which will improve reliability for passenger rail service on the Northeast Corridor by building two new tubes under the Hudson River and rehabilitating the existing North River Tunnel, which has been in service since 1910 and was damaged by Superstorm Sandy. As described by project stakeholders, the Hudson Tunnel Project is the cornerstone of the Gateway Program and one of the most urgent passenger rail infrastructure investments in the United States.

Construction under Package 1C will be performed using custom-built mixed-use tunnel boring machines (TBMs) designed for the mixed ground conditions beneath the Hudson River, including weathered rock, soft soil, and stabilized ground. In addition to tunnel boring, the work includes installing precast concrete segmental linings and permanent precast inverts, and complex ground treatment activities in challenging subsurface conditions.

"Being selected for Package 1C is a significant milestone for our joint venture and a responsibility we are proud to undertake," said Chris Hebert, vice president, Traylor Bros., Inc. "This is a nationally significant infrastructure project that will improve mobility, strengthen reliability, and support the long-term future of passenger rail service between New Jersey and New York. Together, Traylor, Walsh, and Skanska bring deep experience in complex underground construction, and we look forward to working with the Gateway Development Commission and project stakeholders to safely deliver this critical section of the Hudson Tunnel Project."

"Walsh Construction is proud to work alongside Traylor Bros. and Skanska, unifying industry-leading expertise in complex transportation and underground construction," said Jeff Twidwell, senior vice president of Northeast Transportation at Walsh Construction. "Delivering new passenger rail tunnels beneath the Hudson River demands unified leadership, proven technical capability, and a shared commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality. Working closely with the Gateway Development Commission, our team is aligned and prepared to apply this collective expertise to safely and reliably deliver a project that is critical to the region's rail network."

"Being selected for the Hudson River Tunnel Section is a testament to our track record and the confidence in our joint venture's ability to deliver on one of the most complex infrastructure undertakings in the country," said Keith Chouinard, senior vice president and general manager of Skanska USA Civil. "We bring deep tunneling expertise, disciplined execution, and a relentless focus on safety and performance, and we look forward to working alongside Traylor and Walsh to successfully deliver this critical, high-profile project."

"Awarding the contract for Package 1C: The Hudson River Tunnel Section marks another major step toward delivering the reliable, modern passenger rail system that the hundreds of thousands of riders who travel into and out of New York City every day need," said Gateway Development Commission CEO Tom Prendergast. "Traylor/Walsh/Skanska JV brings the expertise, resources, and experience needed to deliver this complex project. We look forward to working together to deliver this important piece of the most urgent passenger rail project in the country."

The Traylor/Walsh/Skanska Joint Venture brings together complementary expertise in heavy civil and underground construction and extensive experience delivering large, complex transportation infrastructure. Under the contract, the team will execute one of the most technically demanding tunnel packages in the Hudson Tunnel Project, including mixed-use TBM operations, tunnel excavation, segmental lining installation, cross passage construction, and ground improvement in varied and difficult ground conditions.

Work is expected to begin in the coming months following notice to proceed.

About Traylor Bros., Inc.

Traylor Bros., Inc. (TBI) is a third-generation family-owned corporation founded in 1946 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. TBI is one of the most respected and sought-after tunneling firms in a very specialized industry, capitalizing on state-of-the-art technology for their hard rock, soft ground, and drill-and-shoot tunnel projects worldwide. They have successfully completed nearly 120 tunneling projects, including two of the most technically demanding pressurized-face tunnels in North America, and more than 125 miles of tunnels utilizing TBMs. TBI is a member of Traylor Construction Group (TCG), a team of seven individual companies with the same focus: to partner with clients to provide turnkey services in the transportation, power generation, environmental, industrial, and water/wastewater markets. Learn more about Traylor Bros., Inc. at www.traylor.com.

About Walsh Construction

Walsh Construction is part of The Walsh Group, a fourth–generation, family–owned company providing construction services across the transportation, building and water markets. The Walsh Group operates across 21 regional offices and is consistently listed among the top U.S. contractors per Engineering News-Record (ENR). The Walsh Group is ranked as the third largest transportation contractor in the United States by ENR, delivering more than $3.3 billion in transportation infrastructure projects in 2024, including mass transit/rail, highways and bridges. Guided by a family approach to business, The Walsh Group is committed to being the builder of choice for its customers and the employer of choice for its people, while upholding the highest standards of safety, quality and ethics. For more information about The Walsh Group visit www.walshgroup.com.

About Skanska

Skanska uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work and connect. More than 135 years in the making, we're one of the world's largest construction and project development companies. With operations in select markets throughout the Nordics, Europe and the United States, global revenue totaled $18.3 billion in 2025.

Skanska in the U.S. operates 28 offices across the country, with its headquarters in New York City. In 2025, the U.S. development and construction streams generated $8.7 billion in revenue.

Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 6,500 teammates in the U.S. and 25,900 globally, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime. For more information about Skanska visit www.usa.skanska.com.

Media Contacts

Traylor Construction Group/Traylor Bros., Inc.

Ashlea Scaglione

[email protected]

562-217-2808

Walsh Construction

Pete Doherty

[email protected]

312-492-1533

Skanska

Maritza E. Ferreira

[email protected]

678-492-2003

SOURCE Traylor/Walsh/Skanska Joint Venture