Trayt Health's Behavioral Health Platform Now Supports Twenty Pediatric, Perinatal, and Substance Use Disorder Programs in Eight States

From early consultation to measurement-informed intervention, Trayt Health streamlines access and enhances and expands measurement-informed care.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trayt Health, a patient-centric, clinician-directed behavioral health technology platform, is now deployed within 20 statewide behavioral health programs across 8 U.S. states. The company's end-to-end software solutions streamline consultation, care coordination, and measurement-informed care to help pediatric, perinatal, and substance use disorder (SUD) programs treat patients sooner, avoid costly interventions, and improve outcomes.

Trayt Health’s platform is used by over 30,000 providers across 24+ leading health systems in 8 states, covering more than 10 million lives.

With its most recent state-level deployment, Trayt Health now serves 8 states, including North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. In total, Trayt Health is used in states that account for nearly 25% of all pediatric, perinatal, and SUD populations, and is deployed at leading health systems including Cincinnati Children's, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and Baylor College of Medicine.

"Trayt Health partners with behavioral health providers to treat patients earlier and provide whole patient care that accelerate and improve patient outcomes," said Malekeh Amini, Trayt Health's Founder & CEO. "The increased adoption of our technology means patients and providers now have access to a suite of multi-dimensional, personalized behavioral health tools designed to improve the way care is delivered."

All eight states utilize Trayt's psychiatric consultation solution, which allows state psychiatry Access Programs to engage primary care providers (PCPs) with regional behavioral health hubs. BH providers, often psychiatrists, provide clinical consultations at the request of PCPs on behalf of their patients for depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and more. Trayt's PCP portal enables secure, digital consultation requests and captures consult data to measure and report on consult volume, topic, and complexity.

"Trayt Health allows our team to communicate to seamlessly support providers in what could be a challenging and time-consuming process for team communication and reporting on psychiatric consultations," said Greta Spottswood, MD, MPH, Medical Director for the Vermont Child Psychiatry Access Program (VTCPAP). "This allows us to isolate key metrics to better understand how our program improves access to care by supporting providers to care for patients within their primary care setting. Trayt has been invaluable to help our team learn and improve the quality of our peer-to-peer consultations."

The platform also gives PCPs the ability to refer patients directly to short- and long-term behavioral health care intervention provided by statewide programs or regional Managed Care Organizations serving Medicaid populations. The platform assesses clinical eligibility and needs, gains patient and caregiver consent, and shares information through secure, HIPAA-compliant channels.

Once referred, Trayt Health allows programs to track and analyze between-visit patient progress through a suite of behavioral health measurement tools. Screeners and symptom-level tracking are streamlined for patients through web portals and a patient app. All patient-reported data is sent through secure channels with automated reminders to ensure high participation.

The platform generates insights that summarize screener and symptom tracking in easy-to-review progress charts. Treatment side effects, comorbidities, and medication can also be tracked and updated with a few clicks.

About Trayt Health

Trayt Health is a patient-centric, clinician-directed technology platform for behavioral health state programs and health plans. Our end-to-end platform streamlines care coordination by delivering personalized, evidence-based behavioral health care to enable whole patient, early intervention services.

Learn more trayt.health.

