TRAZER INC. INTRODUCES TRAZER® XP

News provided by

TRAZER

01 Jun, 2023, 09:18 ET

Cloud-Based Application for Rehabilitation, Athletic Training & Enhancing Human Performance Tracks and Measures Movement and Cognitive Function

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAZER INC., a leader in movement technology, is pleased to announce the release of TRAZER XP. TRAZER is a multi-patented technology designed for rehabilitation, athletic training, and enhancing human performance. The TRAZER system is unique in its ability to strengthen the connection between the brain + body™ regardless of age or level of physical capability. With applications across healthcare, senior care, rehabilitation, sports medicine, and sports performance, TRAZER empowers professionals with actionable data.

The system, which includes specialized hardware with a high-powered depth sensing camera, a cloud-based software application with proprietary algorithms, and a HIPAA-compliant portal for secure data storage and analytics, features reaction-based activities and injury-specific protocols. The current version, TRAZER+, has been proven to reduce falls in seniors and was used in the widely publicized recovery of University of Alabama football star, Tua Tagovailoa, post "TightRope" surgery in 2018. And an independent 2020 study found that TRAZER reduced falls in seniors by 36% while improving physical and cognitive functions key to maintaining independence. Its proven injury-specific protocols have made TRAZER invaluable in collegiate training rooms, for elite military training as well as rehab for mTBI/blast concussions and orthopedic injuries, and for enhancing human performance. 

The system immerses users into reaction-based activities that track physical and cognitive reactions to generate data related to: Dynamic Movement, Kinematics, Balance, and Neuromechanics. The camera tracks 32 key movement points on the body, processing millions of data points in real-time to provide immediate post-activity, on-screen feedback. From the online portal, customers manage information, and use advanced analytics to produce comprehensive and easily understood graphs and reports.

Dr. Randall P. Cohen, TRAZER VP of Elite Performance & Clinical Education and retired Associate AD of CATS Medical at the University of Arizona, explains the unique features. "TRAZER provides a controlled environment with random stimuli and is the only technology that measures awareness of an individual's 'place in space', as well as their reaction time, speed, acceleration, and deceleration. TRAZER measures both physical and cognitive function, whether an individual can only reach from a seated position or can only take one step safely. At the other end of the spectrum, an athlete can be integrated into full speed functional activity post-injury or work on enhancing performance or preventing injury. Care providers or trainers get objective and actionable reporting - TRAZER highlights deficits or asymmetries that can put an individual at risk of injury or poor performance." Dr. Cohen adds, "Because TRAZER is free of sensors or wearables, we can put them safely into real-world situations and track progress and improvement over time more accurately."

To learn more about TRAZER Contact TRAZER to schedule a product demonstration or visit trazer.com to watch TRAZER in Action.

SOURCE TRAZER

