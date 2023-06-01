TRAZER INC. INTRODUCES TRAZER® XP

TRAZER XP strengthens the connection between the brain + body™ regardless of age or level of physical capability. Tweet this

The system immerses users into reaction-based activities that track physical and cognitive reactions to generate data related to: Dynamic Movement, Kinematics, Balance, and Neuromechanics. The camera tracks 32 key movement points on the body, processing millions of data points in real-time to provide immediate post-activity, on-screen feedback. From the online portal, customers manage information, and use advanced analytics to produce comprehensive and easily understood graphs and reports.

Dr. Randall P. Cohen, TRAZER VP of Elite Performance & Clinical Education and retired Associate AD of CATS Medical at the University of Arizona, explains the unique features. "TRAZER provides a controlled environment with random stimuli and is the only technology that measures awareness of an individual's 'place in space', as well as their reaction time, speed, acceleration, and deceleration. TRAZER measures both physical and cognitive function, whether an individual can only reach from a seated position or can only take one step safely. At the other end of the spectrum, an athlete can be integrated into full speed functional activity post-injury or work on enhancing performance or preventing injury. Care providers or trainers get objective and actionable reporting - TRAZER highlights deficits or asymmetries that can put an individual at risk of injury or poor performance." Dr. Cohen adds, "Because TRAZER is free of sensors or wearables, we can put them safely into real-world situations and track progress and improvement over time more accurately."

