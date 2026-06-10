TRB Expands Central Texas Presence with Two New Banking Centers in Boerne and Bulverde

BOERNE, Texas and BULVERDE, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Regional Bank (TRB) has strengthened its Central Texas presence with the opening of a new, purpose-built banking center in Boerne and the relocation of its Bulverde-area banking center into a newly constructed facility nearby. Together, the two projects reflect TRB's continued investment in the Hill Country and its long-term commitment to serving growing communities through local specialists focused on long-term relationships.

Bulverde ribbon cutting

The new Boerne banking center was developed to support a community known for strong local ownership and an expanding business base. As Boerne continues to grow while preserving its Hill Country character, the location provides full-service personal and business banking with direct access to local specialists who understand the needs of individuals, families, and businesses in the area.

In parallel, TRB has relocated its Bulverde-area banking center—originally established following the 2017 acquisition of Blanco National Bank—into a newly constructed facility nearby. The move establishes a permanent presence designed to support long-term growth and deepen relationships across the Bulverde and Spring Branch communities.

"Boerne and Bulverde are distinct communities, but they share a strong culture of local ownership and connection," said Keri Sandvig, Area Market President for Boerne and Bulverde. "By investing in permanent, purpose-built locations in both markets, we're reinforcing our commitment to serve customers through local specialists who are focused on building long-term relationships and understanding the people behind each business."

Both banking centers offer a full suite of personal and business banking services, along with lending, treasury management, and access to TRB's broader financial capabilities, including mortgage, trust and wealth management, insurance, and capital markets services.

Lance Spruiell, Central Texas Region President, shared the dual investment marks TRB's approach to serving Hill Country communities with intention. "As Central Texas continues to grow, maintaining strong local relationships remains essential," Spruiell noted. "These two projects allow us to serve neighboring markets with teams who work closely with customers over the long term, while establishing facilities built to support the region for years to come."

The Boerne banking center is located at 19 Herff Road, Boerne, TX 78006, and the Bulverde/Spring Branch banking center is located at 20419 State Highway 46 W, Spring Branch, TX 78070. Both locations are now open and serving customers following recent grand opening and ribbon cutting celebrations.

About Texas Regional Bank

Founded in 2010 and rooted in local purpose, Texas Regional Bank (TRB) is a privately owned financial institution bringing full-service, relationship-driven banking back to the communities it serves. With more than 37 locations across the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Hill Country, Houston, and the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, TRB delivers a full suite of financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses through locally-led teams supported by the scale and capabilities of a diversified financial services platform. Together with its subsidiaries, TRB offers domestic and international banking, trust and wealth management, insurance, mortgage, capital markets, economic development, and foreign exchange services.

For more information about Texas Regional Bank, visit www.trb.bank.

SOURCE Texas Regional Bank