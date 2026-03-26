Texas Regional Bank Announces Cross-Border Factoring Partnership with Capital X

HARLINGEN, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Regional Bank (TRB) announced a strategic partnership with Mexico-based factoring firm Capital X to establish a cross-border factoring collaboration supporting trade between Mexican exporters and U.S. buyers. The initiative expands the bank's international capabilities while strengthening financing solutions that facilitate commerce between Mexico and Texas.

IPB - Capital X Partnership Agreement

Through the partnership, TRB and Capital X will introduce financing solutions that support Mexican exporters selling to businesses in Texas and across the United States. The collaboration combines the stability and regulatory framework of a U.S. banking institution with the local market expertise and operational experience of a Mexican factoring firm.

Spearheaded by TRB's International Private Banking division, which provides cross-border banking and financing solutions, this initiative represents an important step in the bank's continued effort to strengthen its international platform and support businesses operating along the Texas–Mexico trade corridor.

"Expanding our international capabilities is an important part of TRB's long-term strategy," said Eduardo Caso, Executive Vice President and head of International Private Banking. "Through our partnership with Capital X, we are creating a structure that supports cross-border trade while providing exporters with improved access to liquidity and disciplined credit evaluation centered on U.S. buyers."

Factoring allows exporters to convert accounts receivable into working capital by selling invoices to a financial institution. The structure is particularly valuable in international trade, where payment terms often extend from 60 to 120 days and exporters require predictable liquidity to support production and fulfill new orders.

Under the partnership framework, TRB will work alongside Capital X to evaluate receivables tied to U.S. buyers while providing banking oversight, risk management, and the financial infrastructure that supports the financing and collection process. Through TRB's U.S. banking platform, payments from buyers can be received, monitored, and administered within a regulated financial environment, strengthening transparency and credit discipline throughout the structure.

"This partnership reflects the type of thoughtful collaboration needed to support businesses operating between two economies," said Guillermo Gómez, International Banking and Factoring Officer. "By combining TRB's banking platform with Capital X's expertise in the Mexican market, we are creating a solution designed to help exporters manage cash flow, navigate cross-border trade complexities, and continue growing their businesses."

The Texas–Mexico corridor remains one of the most active trade regions in the world. By bringing together a U.S. banking institution and a Mexican factoring partner, TRB and Capital X aim to provide exporters and their U.S. buyers with financing structures that support trade while maintaining strong governance, transparency, and credit discipline.

The partnership also reflects TRB's broader commitment to expanding the capabilities of its International Private Banking platform, which provides financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses operating across borders.

About TRB International Private Banking

TRB International Private Banking provides specialized financial services for individuals, families, and businesses with financial interests between the United States and Mexico. The division supports cross-border banking needs through solutions designed to facilitate international commerce, foreign exchange management, and financial coordination across jurisdictions.

Operating within Texas Regional Bank's diversified financial services platform, TRB International Private Banking combines the strength and regulatory framework of a U.S. financial institution with deep regional expertise in the Texas–Mexico trade corridor.

Learn more about TRB International Private Banking.

About Texas Regional Bank

Founded in 2010 and rooted in local purpose, Texas Regional Bank (TRB) is a privately owned financial institution bringing full-service, relationship-driven banking back to the communities it serves. With more than 35 locations across the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Hill Country, Houston, and the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, TRB delivers a full suite of financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses through locally-led teams supported by the scale and capabilities of a diversified financial services platform. Together with its subsidiaries, TRB offers domestic and international banking, trust and wealth management, insurance, mortgage, capital markets, economic development, and foreign exchange services.

For more information about Texas Regional Bank, visit trb.bank.

SOURCE Texas Regional Bank