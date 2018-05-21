TRBusiness: First Consumer-Voted Travel Retail Awards is Launched

Consumers were finally given the chance to share their opinion of duty free and travel retail shopping in the first ever consumer-voted Travel Retail Awards.

Leading travel retail and duty free publication TRBusiness joined forces with consumer research expert M1nd-set to launch the Travel Retail Awards, which took place on Monday 7th May at the Conrad Hotel in Singapore.

The airports and travel retail products truly loved by travellers were revealed on a glamorous evening hosted by award-winning author, illustrator and entrepreneur Trevor Lai.

A total of nineteen awards (five airport, 14 product) were handed out on the night.

M1nd-set has a database of several hundred thousand travellers from every continent all recruited at departure gates globally, so the company can guarantee they have recently travelled internationally. A representative sample of 5,000 international travellers was surveyed.

Additionally, a group of bloggers and vlogger influencers with different backgrounds took part in judging products.

Airport retail results:

Customer service

WINNER: Singapore Changi Airport: Score 8.52

Second place: Tokyo Narita International Airport: Score 8.13

Digital and social media offer

WINNER: Singapore Changi Airport: Score 8.08

Second place: Seoul Incheon International Airport: Score 7.76

Sense of place

WINNER: Singapore Changi Airport: Score 8.23

Second place: Vancouver International Airport: Score 8.01

Retail environment (voted by millennials)

WINNER: Dubai International Airport: Score 8.46

Second place: Singapore Changi Airport: Score 8.39

Retail environment (voted by all age groups)

WINNER: Singapore Changi Airport: Score 8.50

Second: Dubai International Airport: Score 8.37

The Travel Retail Awards provides honest, quality feedback to airports and suppliers to reward genuine industry trailblazers as voted by the travelling consumer.

Peter Mohn, CEO, M1nd-set added: "Winning a Travel Retail Award is unique because there is absolutely no bias in the selection process and it is completely objective due to the fact it is based on ratings from people who travel and shop in travel retail and duty free."

