TRC Healthcare Announces a New Program That Trains Pharmacy Technicians to Perform Point-of-Care Tests

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Within America's healthcare system, pharmacies have taken on a new, expanded role, driven in part by the global pandemic. They are improving healthcare with broader public access to immunizations and other services, such as certain lab tests that diagnose, prevent, and treat chronic or infectious conditions.

TRC Healthcare has added a new program to help pharmacies that want to respond to this opportunity by equipping pharmacy technicians for optimal proficiency with point-of-care testing. PTU Elite: Point-of-Care Testing is a comprehensive online training program for pharmacy technicians. Designed in consultation with licensed pharmacists, this training gives pharmacy technicians the skills they need to perform point-of-care tests accurately, safely and confidently in a pharmacy setting. Pharmacy technicians who take the PTU Elite: Point-of-Care Testing program learn to identify candidates for testing, administer tests, and handle all administrative tasks linked to pharmacy operations.

"What we're hearing from pharmacists is that the complexity of running a pharmacy just continues to grow," says Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare. "Prior to the pandemic, pharmacists were already taxed by a dynamic atmosphere that put them in the middle of many tasks beyond just filling prescriptions. The pandemic ramped that up by several notches. We serve more retail and acute care pharmacies than anyone else by far. This new service continues our leadership in listening to clients and developing new services to meet their needs."

As a leading source of professional training and continuing education for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, TRC Healthcare uses a lively, interactive format that makes it easy for pharmacy technicians to learn the material, and for supervising pharmacists to confirm their competency. As with all TRC Healthcare training, the program is available online to participants 24/7 and is priced to accommodate pharmacies of all sizes.

PTU Elite: Point-of-Care Testing is one of several programs that trains and develops advanced skills in experienced pharmacy technicians. Other PTU Elite courses include CSPT® Exam Preparation, Hazardous Drugs, Immunizations, Math Mastery, and Soft Skills.

TRC Healthcare is a premier source of lifelong learning solutions for healthcare professionals providing medication updates and continuing education for over 35 years. The company curates peer-reviewed content and offers ACPE-accredited, online training programs that help healthcare professionals stay current with emerging healthcare trends and recommendations throughout their careers.

Through the acquisition of CriticalPoint and NetCE, TRC Healthcare recently expanded its offerings with continuing education across multiple professions including nurses, physicians, and mental health practitioners.

