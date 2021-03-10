TRC Healthcare Expands Clinician Education Offerings Through Acquisition of NetCE

DENVER, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC® Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center or TRC®), a leading provider of medication advisory and learning solutions, announced today the acquisition of NetCE, an industry leading continuing education platform specializing in the education of nurses, physicians, and mental health professionals. Each year 425,000 healthcare professionals rely on NetCE's proprietary content library to fulfill state-mandated education requirements and to maintain their license.

This acquisition brings together two best-in-class companies to create a larger organization with over one million end-users, 350+ retail pharmacy clients representing nearly 50,000 locations, and 800+ health system clients representing nearly 2,000 hospitals.

"The addition of NetCE to our clinician education platform, further cements our market-leading position. NetCE and TRC Healthcare share a deep commitment to serving as an independent and unbiased source of education content for healthcare professionals and empowering clinicians to improve patient care. From every perspective, the partnership was the perfect fit," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive of TRC Healthcare.

"We are very excited to partner with TRC® Healthcare and believe the partnership will help both companies broaden our outreach to healthcare professionals across all practice settings, as well as grow our collective audience through strong business-to-business relationships that will allow us to share our comprehensive education solutions with the entire healthcare team," said Lisa Paterson, Chief Executive of NetCE.

This is the second acquisition for TRC Healthcare with the first being CriticalPoint/Kastango Consulting Group in early 2020. This addition creates a single company that will provide continuing education and training solutions, and specialized sterile compounding consulting across all healthcare professionals.

About TRC Healthcare

TRC Healthcare is the leading provider of digital medication advisory and life-long learning solutions across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter, Prescriber's Letter, Pharmacy Technician's Letter, and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC Healthcare provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs. TRC Healthcare provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 400 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC Healthcare also leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University.

In 2020, TRC Healthcare acquired CriticalPoint, LLC, a premier provider of training programs and educational offerings focused on sterile and non-sterile compounding.

About NetCE

For more than 30 years, NetCE has been the industry leader of continuing education for healthcare professionals, providing evidence-based, nationally accredited content to maintain licensure and professional certification. With over 2,800 hours of engaging content, NetCE's robust online platform and complementary direct mail catalogs are used by over 425,000 professionals each year, including nurses, advanced practice nurses, physicians, physician assistants, dental professionals, social workers, professional counselors, and psychologists. NetCE's ongoing mission is to provide challenging curricula to assist healthcare professionals to raise their levels of expertise while fulfilling their continuing education requirement, thereby improving the quality of care.

