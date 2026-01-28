TRC HEALTHCARE INTRODUCES PHARMACY WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS FOR ENTERPRISE PHARMACY ORGANIZATIONS

New role-based solutions strengthen workforce readiness and evolving pharmacy practice

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Healthcare today introduced new pharmacy workforce solutions for health systems, enterprise care pharmacies and pharmacy chains, purpose-built to advance workforce readiness, regulatory compliance, and expanded clinical practice across the pharmacy team.

The approach unifies TRC Healthcare's education, compliance, and clinical resources into role-based solutions that support pharmacy staff development, from onboarding and certification to licensure, audit readiness, and advanced clinical practice.

For more than 40 years, TRC Healthcare has delivered unbiased pharmacy education trusted annually by 700,000+ professionals across hospitals, health systems, and the nation's largest retail and specialty pharmacy organizations—including every Top 10 U.S. health system. These new solutions extend that legacy to power the future of pharmacy practice.

"Health systems and pharmacy chains are facing workforce shortages, tighter regulation, and expanding clinical expectations all at once," said Shannon Hooper, President of Healthcare at Colibri Healthcare, parent company of TRC healthcare. "As pharmacy teams take on a more central role in patient care, we take seriously our role as a partner in delivering role-based workforce solutions that unify training, compliance, and professional development."

The Pharmacy Workforce Solutions portfolio includes:

Pharmacy Technician Learning & Practice Suite addresses technician shortages, onboarding inconsistency, certification readiness, and training gaps. Powered by Pharmacy Technicians University, Pharmacy Technician's Letter, and an expanding Technician CE & Practice Library, the suite supports technicians from onboarding through licensure or national certification in all 50 states and D.C.—and continues to reinforce retention through ongoing training, CE, practice guidance, and enterprise analytics.





Pharmacist Learning & Practice Suite accelerates clinical role expansion and improves clinical decision-making. Powered by Pharmacist's Letter, NatMed Pro, and a comprehensive and growing CE & Practice Library, the suite supports license renewals in all 50 states and D.C., continuous professional development (CPD), and board recertification.





Pharmacy Compliance Suite helps organizations manage evolving regulations, audit preparation, and documentation requirements. Powered by Bula and a comprehensive Pharmacy and Employer Compliance Library, the suite supports training needs from regulators, accreditors, and payers for both clinical and non-clinical staff.





Compounding Compliance Suite supports consistent adherence to USP <795>, <797>, and <800> standards and inspection readiness. Powered by CriticalPoint and a dedicated Compounding Library, the suite helps organizations meet USP, state board of pharmacy, and accreditation training mandates.





supports consistent adherence to USP <795>, <797>, and <800> standards and inspection readiness. Powered by and a dedicated Compounding Library, the suite helps organizations meet USP, state board of pharmacy, and accreditation training mandates. Custom Development Programs offer tailored training for organizations that need education built specifically for their environment, policies, and priorities.

Each suite will be supported by new enterprise-grade analytics and reporting that helps leaders measure learner outcomes, manage compliance risk, and demonstrate workforce and program effectiveness.

TRC Healthcare will present the Pharmacy Workforce Solutions during a national webinar on January 28, 2026 at 3pm ET. To join, register here.

About TRC Healthcare

TRC Healthcare is a strategic workforce partner for pharmacy and healthcare organizations, helping employers build, support, and sustain high-performing teams across clinical practice, compliance, and professional development. Through trusted brands including Pharmacist's Letter, Pharmacy Technician's Letter, Pharmacy Technicians University, CriticalPoint, and Bula, TRC Healthcare works alongside health systems and national pharmacy organizations to align education, regulatory readiness, and workforce strategy into a single, scalable approach that supports quality, safety, and long-term organizational performance.

TRC Healthcare is part of Colibri Group, a professional education company helping millions of licensed professionals start and advance their careers through high-impact learning across healthcare, real estate, financial services, accounting, and more.

