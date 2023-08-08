TRC Healthcare Introduces RxAdvanced: Diabetes Monitoring & Management, Empowering Pharmacists with Comprehensive Education

News provided by

TRC Healthcare

08 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare training solutions, recognizes the crucial need for pharmacists to stay current on the latest medication therapies, particularly in the field of diabetes, a condition affecting approximately 37.3 million Americans. To address the challenges faced by pharmacists in finding comprehensive and reliable diabetes education, TRC Healthcare presents RxAdvanced: Diabetes Monitoring & Management – a robust training program offering six hours of ACPE-accredited continuing education that provides pharmacists with the skills needed to effectively advise patients and clinicians on how to use technology and pattern management to achieve improved glycemic control.

Continue Reading

"With the prevalence of diabetes affecting millions of Americans, it is vital for pharmacists to stay updated on the latest therapies. By providing reliable, cutting-edge education on diabetes monitoring and management, we're able to further support pharmacists in their crucial role as trusted healthcare advisors," says Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare. Crews continued, "With this training program, we are committed to enhancing pharmacist competency and driving better patient care. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by diabetes."

The program includes education from the esteemed experts at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, covering the growing area of diabetes technology in healthcare. RxAdvanced: Diabetes Monitoring & Management is designed to enhance the competency of pharmacists and deliver better patient outcomes. The 12-course curriculum is focused on innovative, technology-driven techniques in the treatment of diabetes, ultimately resulting in enhanced patient outcomes. Pharmacists can conveniently complete each course online, at their own pace, 24/7.

For more information about RxAdvanced: Diabetes Monitoring & Management and other training solutions offered by TRC Healthcare, please visit trchealthcare.com.

About TRC Healthcare:
TRC Healthcare (TRC) is a premier source of lifelong learning solutions for healthcare professionals that provides unbiased training, continuing education, and resources, so they can provide the highest quality care to patients and improve outcomes. 

With the acquisition of NetCE, Bula, QURE, and CriticalPoint, TRC has the industry's largest catalog of continuing education and advisory services, with thousands of courses trusted by healthcare professionals to provide accredited training that meets continuing education and licensing requirements. Our solutions are used by over 1M clinicians. For more information about TRC, please visit trchealthcare.com.

SOURCE TRC Healthcare

Also from this source

New Collaboration Between TRC Healthcare and Empowered By Evidence Drives Increased Transparency for Evidence-Based Natural Health Products

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.