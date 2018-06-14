TRC Healthcare Partners With athenahealth To Provide Access To Prescriber's Letter Excerpts Through The Epocrates Mobile App

Epocrates readers will enjoy access to three of the latest Prescriber's Letter clinical articles in the newest issue – as well as three associated supporting clinical resources – with concise, timely, and trustworthy drug therapy advice on pressing, front-line clinical medication topics. The addition of the articles from Prescriber's Letter in the Epocrates mobile app expands an existing TRC-athenahealth relationship formed in 2015, which enables mobile app users to access select portions of TRC's Natural Medicines database; an evidence-based store of more than 160,000 commercial products, providing safety and effectiveness of natural medicines and alternative therapies.

"Prescriber's Letter is a powerful tool that allows clinicians to be the 'first to know' when it comes to unbiased medication therapy updates for their patients," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare. "This partnership puts cutting-edge articles and robust clinical resources for practical, evidence-based medication therapy advice at clinicians' fingertips, provides insight for changes that will impact practice, and delivers trusted guidance to apply and implement best practices."

Prescriber's Letter articles deliver hands-on recommendations tailored to physicians and advanced practitioners in prescribing roles and are written to help interpret and advise on new findings and updates that have practice-changing impacts.

"We're excited to offer Prescriber's Letter content through the Epocrates curation and targeting engines, delivering clinically meaningful content directly into the hands of clinicians," said Anne Meneghetti, MD, Executive Director of Epocrates Medical Information at athenahealth.

Articles across all TRC Letter products, including Prescriber's Letter, are written by clinical pharmacists; peer-reviewed by industry thought leaders as well as front-line physicians and advanced practitioners; and are limited to 35 lines or less for quick review. Subscribers to Prescriber's Letter also have access to convenient CME credit, as well as:

New and current drug therapy developments

Drug class and dosage comparison charts

Disease- and condition-related charts and guidelines

Patient education handouts in English and Spanish

News on quality measures and practice management

TRC is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter, Prescriber's Letter, Pharmacy Technician's Letter, Nurse's Letter and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE & Training Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 500 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) , the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes.

