TRC Healthcare Partners With vital.ly To Deliver Pharmaceutical Supplement Ingredient And Interaction Information Directly To Health Practitioners

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020­­ /PRNewswire/ -- TRC® Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center or TRC®), a leading provider of medication advisory and learning solutions and the author of Pharmacist's Letter, has partnered with vital.ly, an Australian-based provider of independent education and high-quality complementary medicines, to allow vital.ly's network of complementary health practitioners access to TRC's Natural Medicines database of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement information.

With this partnership, healthcare members with a vital.ly pro membership have exclusive direct access to Natural Medicines' robust repository of evidence-based information on supplements, natural medicines, and complementary alternative and integrative therapies, as well as professional monographs and a drug-supplement interaction tool.

"The integration of Natural Medicines directly onto our platform is essential to our practitioners," said Bill Palmer, Chief Executive Officer at vital.ly. "Our healthcare members value having more than 1,400 professional monographs at their fingertips. When a practitioner recommends a supplement, Natural Medicines checks — based on clinical studies — that the suggestion won't adversely interact with any pharmaceuticals that the patient is taking, thereby reducing risk."

"Updated daily, Natural Medicines is the only database that includes the actual label information of nearly all vitamins and supplements sold in the U.S. Clinicians can be confident they're accessing most authoritative resource available for dietary supplements, natural medicines, and complementary alternative and integrative therapies," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer at TRC Healthcare.

The Natural Medicines database also includes interactive resources with information on safety, effectiveness, and interactions, including "checker" tools to help identify:

Potential sources of adverse events

Nutrient depletions that can result from certain over-the-counter meds

that can result from certain over-the-counter meds Potential supplement- drug interactions

Effectiveness of natural medicines for certain conditions and diseases

for certain conditions and diseases Pregnancy and lactation considerations for certain vitamins, minerals, herbs, supplements, and alternative therapies

About TRC Healthcare

TRC Healthcare is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter , Prescriber's Letter , Pharmacy Technician's Letter , and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 400 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) , the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes.

About vital.ly

vital.ly is an Australian digital platform designed to strengthen the relationship between consumers and healthcare practitioners through the provision of independent education, custom-built patient management software, and access to high-quality complementary medicines.

