TRC Healthcare Teams Up with Pharmacy Quality Solutions on Pharmacy Continuing Education Podcasts

"Our research has shown that many pharmacists are eager to explore different ways to digest CE content, and podcasts were at the top of the list," says Wes Crews, CEO of TRC Healthcare. "PQS is a leader in pharmacy quality and education and has developed a solid podcast listenership. We are very much aligned to make it more convenient for our pharmacy audience to access content on the go. We are excited to work with PQS in this endeavor."

The first set of episodes available for CE credit covers the topic of immunizations and can be downloaded on all major streaming services.

"In our efforts to make each one of our episodes better than the last, we are pleased to evolve our content in 2021 and work with TRC Healthcare to provide continuing education for pharmacists," says Quality Corner Show Host and PQS Senior Manager of Pharmacy Accounts, Nick Dorich, PharmD. "As our show has always been about education and improvement on quality, we have purposefully structured our show to follow a CE seminar format where we ask key questions and help our audience learn essential details."

The second set of episodes covers geriatric care and is available on the Pharmacist's Letter and the Quality Corner Show.

About TRC Healthcare

TRC Healthcare (TRC) is a premier source of lifelong learning solutions for healthcare professionals. TRC is most recognized for their education and CE offerings within the highly-regarded Pharmacist's Letter, Prescriber's Letter, and Pharmacy Technician's Letter. TRC also offers Pharmacy Technicians University, the leading online training program for pharmacy technicians. The Natural Medicines database makes it easy for subscribers to find unbiased, evidenced-based research about alternative drug therapies.

Through the acquisition of CriticalPoint and NetCE, TRC Healthcare recently expanded its offerings. CriticalPoint increases patient safety through a variety of educational compounding offerings concentrating on USP 797, 800, and 795. NetCE is an industry-leading, continuing-education platform, specializing in continuing education across multiple professions including nurses, physicians, and mental health. These additions give TRC Healthcare the industry's largest catalog of continuing education and advisory services, with thousands of courses trusted by healthcare professionals to provide accredited training that meets continuing education and licensing requirements.

About Pharmacy Quality Solutions, Inc. (PQS)

PQS is a healthcare quality technology company, connecting healthcare payers and providers who value measurement as the pathway to better patient outcomes. Partners of PQS represent nearly 90% of all Medicare Part D lives and 95% of community pharmacies. PQS delivers quality insights and guidance to support their customers' efforts to optimize the quality of medication management and use for their Medicare, Medicaid and commercial populations. PQS' industry-leading platform, EQUIPP®, provides standardized measurement and reporting on key medication use quality measures and value-based reimbursement programs focused on medication adherence, treatment outcomes and patient safety. For more information, please visit www.pharmacyquality.com.

