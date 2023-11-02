TRD.AI: the Only Event Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Real Estate

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Deal (TRD), the leading source for real estate industry news, is launching TRD.AI, a full day program on where and how AI can reshape real estate.

TRD.AI is the first full-day event dedicated to advancing the use of AI in real estate. The event is an unprecedented opportunity for real estate professionals, investors, and technology enthusiasts to explore the incredible potential of AI in the sector. In a rapidly evolving industry, TRD.AI will provide attendees with the tools and insights to stay ahead of the curve and use AI to their advantage.The program will cover uses for design, marketing, sales, financing, investment strategy, development, construction, and more.

TRD.AI speakers include Minna Song, Founder and CEO of Elise Ai, Sean Soderstrom, Co-Founder and CEO of Courted, Ryan Coyne, CTO of SERHANT, and many more.

"Attendees do not need a technical background to understand the program," said Amir Korangy, founder and publisher of The Real Deal. "There will be hands-on sessions by design to give the audience the know-how needed to integrate AI technology into their business."

Key highlights of TRD.AI include:

Cutting-Edge AI Technology: Explore the latest advancements in AI technology and how they are transforming real estate transactions, property management, and market analysis.

AI in Action: Witness live demonstrations of AI-powered tools and solutions that can revolutionize the way you do business.

Case Studies: Learn from real-world case studies showcasing successful AI implementations in the real estate industry such as how developers and brokers are leveraging Ai to optimize profits and recruit talent respectively.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry peers, potential collaborators, and leading AI solution providers to foster new partnerships and opportunities.

Market Trends: Stay updated on the latest market trends and predictions, with a focus on how AI is reshaping the real estate landscape.

TRD AI is the first event of its kind, with a mission to foster collaboration between the real estate and AI communities. Attendees can expect a dynamic, interactive experience, with panel discussions, workshops, and interactive exhibits.

The event will be held on November 10th at Mana Wynwood in Miami as part of TRD's Miami Forum. Forum speakers include CNBC star Marcus Lemonis, star broker Fredrik Eklund, developer Gil Dezer, and more.

For more information about TRD.AI, including event details, speakers, and registration, please visit the Event Website .

Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this groundbreaking event. Join us at TRD.AI.

About The Real Deal

The Real Deal is the leading source of real estate news in the nation, providing in-depth coverage of the industry's most important deals, trends, and players. With a dedicated team of journalists, TRD delivers trusted insights to real estate professionals and enthusiasts alike.

