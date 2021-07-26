Tre' Luckett Joins Coastal States Bank as Business Development Officer

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank (CSB) is pleased to announce that Tre' Luckett has joined CSB's Government Guaranteed Lending Team as Vice President / Business Development Officer.

Tre' joins CSB bringing nearly 20 years of experience with him. He previously held business development positions at CIT, followed by Evolve Bank & Trust and most recently with First Bank. He specializes in SBA 7A Loans and Strategic Franchise Relationships.

"We're excited to have Tre join the CSB GGL team," said Pete O'Hern, Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager. "Tre is a great addition to the professional team here at CSB and is an industry veteran. We are looking forward to his contributions to the team and bank."

Luckett is a native of Collierville, Tennessee and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi before beginning his career in banking.

About Coastal States Bank

Coastal States Bank ("CSB") builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, Atlanta (Sandy Springs and Alpharetta), and North Georgia (Cumming and Dawsonville), and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Seniors Housing, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. As of April 1, 2021, CSB had approximately $1.2 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).

Coastal States Bank – Local. And Proud of It.®

For additional information regarding Coastal States Bank please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

