Treacy & Company Named a Top Fortune 2022 Best Small Workplaces™

Growth strategy and innovation-focused consulting firm with offices in Chicago and Boston recognized as 'truly incredible place to work'

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treacy & Company (T&Co), a boutique growth and innovation consulting firm, is among the top 100 small businesses to work in the U.S. according to Fortune's Best Small Workplaces™ 2022 list.

T&Co is dedicated to helping clients grow faster, more profitably, and more steadily than before. Employees are part of a team tackling companies' next big growth and innovation challenges, while also directly impacting their clients and firm.

Every employee at the 30-plus-person firm recognized it as a great work environment. Team members said they love T&Co's "self-governed community team responsible for managing community and social events for everyone to participate in." The firm also created an engagement team that tracks, month by month, the satisfaction of employees and solicits feedback. On the financial side, the management team has instituted a profit share model on top of standard employee bonuses, which is uncommon among companies similar in size and scope.

T&Co is officially ranked No. 78 on the list of Best Small Workplaces in the U.S.

"This recognition speaks volumes about the culture we're creating, both internally and in the partnerships we forge with our clients," said Josh Coleman, Managing Partner at T&Co. "Our consultants enjoy an extraordinary range of opportunities to engage in intellectually stimulating work, to impact both our clients and our firm, and to develop personally and professionally."

Fortune partnered with people analytics firm Great Place to Work® to determine the list using a proprietary "For All" methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over one million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees.

To determine the 2022 Best Small Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees.

About Treacy & Company:

Treacy & Company is a boutique growth and innovation consulting firm with offices in Boston and Chicago. Their consultants are industry agnostic, drawing upon years of front-line experience across a broad range of industries. They work in highly focused teams—typically a partner and three to five consultants—in conjunction with key stakeholders in organizations to design and deploy growth, innovation, and digital strategies that challenge their thinking on familiar paradigms. Consulting Magazine named T&Co one of the "Best Small Firms to Work For" in 2021 and 2022.

