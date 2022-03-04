CHICAGO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Treacy & Company (T&Co), a boutique growth and innovation consulting firm, has named Joshua Coleman as Managing Partner. Coleman has over 15 years of experience advising senior executives on issues related to growth and innovation.

Treacy & Company Names Joshua Coleman Managing Partner as the Firm Builds Its Consulting Practice

"Josh has excelled as a Partner, growing our firm's capabilities and delivering tremendous value to our clients as we help them gain a competitive advantage through discipline and innovation," said Michael Treacy, the Chairman and founder of T&Co. "He is an exemplary team member and driver of our culture. He has the right combination of consulting expertise, leadership ability and collaboration skills to guide the next chapter in our growth as Managing Director of the firm.

With a background in strategy, Coleman has helped companies with corporate strategy, marketing strategy, organizational design, and innovation program development. He brings a broad perspective to his clients based on experience across a variety of industries, including healthcare, life sciences, industrials, financial services, consumer products, and the public sector.

"We're building something here at T&Co that is not quite like anything else I've seen in the consulting industry—that is why we exist and why our team is so passionate about what we do," Coleman said. "We're contrarian, we're innovation-minded and we're no-nonsense consultants. Our clients respect that about us, and we're committed first and foremost to delivering successful outcomes for them."

Coleman joined T&Co in 2014 after working with Monitor Group and Monitor Deloitte. He began in the Monitor Group's London office, working with consumer and life science companies across Europe, and spent several years in the Middle East developing strategies for industrial and healthcare clients. Before consulting, Coleman worked with the United Nations in South America and drove a truck in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

Coleman is leading T&Co into a new Partner-led operating model, working together with new Innovation Practice Lead and Senior Partner Francesco Fazio, Partner Richard Schwartz, and new senior hires Gary Gabenlian and Brynna Mann. The firm continues to aggressively hire senior talent to support its growth.

T&Co guides business leaders in some of the world's best-known companies to drive sustainable revenue growth. For over 16 years, their consultants have guided clients through the strategy, innovation, and execution cycles to deliver superior results.

About Treacy & Company:

T&Co is a boutique growth and innovation consulting firm with offices in Boston and Chicago. Their consultants are industry agnostic, drawing upon years of front-line experience across a broad range of industries. They work in highly focused teams—typically a partner and three to five consultants—in conjunction with key stakeholders in organizations to design and deploy growth, innovation, and digital strategies that challenge their thinking on familiar paradigms.

Learn more at https://www.treacyandco.com/

Media contact

Bob Spoerl

[email protected]

773.453.2444

SOURCE Treacy & Company