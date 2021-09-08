Treacy & Company Welcomes New Principal Gary Gebenlian to our Chicago Office

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treacy & Company welcomes Gary Gebenlian as a Principal in our Chicago office. He has 20+ years of experience in growth strategy, venture building, and executive management and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Computer Engineering from McGill University.

Prior to joining Treacy & Company, Gary was a leader in Monitor Deloitte's Strategic Growth Transformation practice, serving clients in consumer, hospitality, retail, and technology. Gary also brings prior founder and venture experience to Treacy & Company. He co-founded a technology company in the dining space, helped grow an early online-to-offline commerce pioneer business in dining and hospitality, and led marketing & ecommerce for a PE-backed B2B business that led to a sale.

"Gary will bring our clients fresh perspective on growth and innovation, given his unique experience and expertise." said Managing Director, Josh Coleman. "We're looking forward to seeing him work with our clients to create, implement, and sustain strategies for growth and innovation".

Gary is passionate about international travel – having visited 70+ countries so far and hoping to break 100 one day!

Please join us in welcoming Gary to our team. He can be reached at [email protected].

SOURCE Treacy & Company

