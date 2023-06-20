Tread Lively, GND Media Group and Fathom Events Announce the Release of Inspiring True Story THE BLIND

Highly Anticipated New Film Based on the Life of 'Duck Dynasty' Stars Phil and Kay Robertson

Opens in Theaters Nationwide September 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tread Lively, GND Media Group, and Fathom Events announce the release of THE BLIND, premiering in theaters nationwide beginning September 28th. Based on the life of Phil and Kay Roberston, THE BLIND is a powerful true story of love, hardship, and redemption. With a talented cast, including Aron von Andrian (DODGER), Amelia Eve (THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR), Brielle Robillard (The Lake), Matthew Erick White (Station 19), and directed by Andrew Hyatt (PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST; FULL OF GRACE), THE BLIND shows that no one is beyond the grace of God, and no one is so far gone that they cannot turn their life around.

The Blind Poster

Watch the trailer and purchase tickets for THE BLIND here .

"The story of Phil Robertson and his family started long before the fame of Duck Dynasty," says director Andrew Hyatt. "This is a side of the story never before seen on the screen. A rich story of redemption, forgiveness, and finding strength through faith that I am positive will resonate with audiences around the world, especially those struggling with their own inner demons and seeking a light in the darkness."

"This film is the Robertson family origin story — the true story of how Phil and Kay Robertson nearly lost it all," said Zach Dasher, one of the film's producers and a nephew of Phil Robertson. "It's an incredible story of love and restoration that changed our family forever."

"Without what happens in The Blind, there would be no dynasty. This is the story you haven't heard," said Willie Robertson, an executive producer of The Blind. "We made this movie so people would know that if you've got troubles, there's a way out."

"The Blind is a love story, but more than that, it's a powerful Gospel message," added Korie Robertson, a producer of the film. "I want people to come away knowing that when a husband and father turns his life to Jesus, everything changes."

"This film is a perfect example of our entree into Specialty Distribution as Fathom is giving THE BLIND a longer theatrical run than traditional event cinema content," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "The message delivered by this film will resonate with so many people, and we're excited to distribute it to our growing network of theaters."

For more information, visit https://theblindmovie.com/ .

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc.; Cinemark Holdings, Inc.; and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About Tread Lively:

Tread Lively is a fully integrated production company focused on film, TV, podcasting, and digital platforms. The Tread Lively team has produced and delivered tens of millions of podcast downloads and more than 2 billion views. Our story is to tell your story.

About GND Media Group:

GND Media Group is the company founded by Troy Duhon and Robert Katz out of a deep heartfelt desire to bring a Bible-based message to the world through movies, concerts, books and other media resources. We prayerfully seek to unite a powerful scriptural message with excellent production quality to provide an entertaining and life changing message to Christians and those seeking the truth. For more information, go to http://www.gndmediagroup.com/our-mission .

SOURCE Tread Lively; GND Media Group