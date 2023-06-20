Tread Lively, GND Media Group and Fathom Events Announce the Release of Inspiring True Story THE BLIND

News provided by

Tread Lively; GND Media Group

20 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Highly Anticipated New Film Based on the Life of 'Duck Dynasty' Stars Phil and Kay Robertson

Opens in Theaters Nationwide September 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tread Lively, GND Media Group, and Fathom Events announce the release of THE BLIND, premiering in theaters nationwide beginning September 28th. Based on the life of Phil and Kay Roberston, THE BLIND is a powerful true story of love, hardship, and redemption. With a talented cast, including Aron von Andrian (DODGER), Amelia Eve (THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR), Brielle Robillard (The Lake), Matthew Erick White (Station 19), and directed by Andrew Hyatt (PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST; FULL OF GRACE), THE BLIND shows that no one is beyond the grace of God, and no one is so far gone that they cannot turn their life around.

Continue Reading
The Blind Poster
The Blind Poster

Watch the trailer and purchase tickets for THE BLIND here.

"The story of Phil Robertson and his family started long before the fame of Duck Dynasty," says director Andrew Hyatt. "This is a side of the story never before seen on the screen. A rich story of redemption, forgiveness, and finding strength through faith that I am positive will resonate with audiences around the world, especially those struggling with their own inner demons and seeking a light in the darkness."

"This film is the Robertson family origin story — the true story of how Phil and Kay Robertson nearly lost it all," said Zach Dasher, one of the film's producers and a nephew of Phil Robertson. "It's an incredible story of love and restoration that changed our family forever."

"Without what happens in The Blind, there would be no dynasty. This is the story you haven't heard," said Willie Robertson, an executive producer of The Blind. "We made this movie so people would know that if you've got troubles, there's a way out."

"The Blind is a love story, but more than that, it's a powerful Gospel message," added Korie Robertson, a producer of the film. "I want people to come away knowing that when a husband and father turns his life to Jesus, everything changes."

"This film is a perfect example of our entree into Specialty Distribution as Fathom is giving THE BLIND a longer theatrical run than traditional event cinema content," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "The message delivered by this film will resonate with so many people, and we're excited to distribute it to our growing network of theaters."

For more information, visit https://theblindmovie.com/.

About Fathom Events
Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc.; Cinemark Holdings, Inc.; and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Tread Lively:
Tread Lively is a fully integrated production company focused on film, TV, podcasting, and digital platforms. The Tread Lively team has produced and delivered tens of millions of podcast downloads and more than 2 billion views. Our story is to tell your story.

About GND Media Group:
GND Media Group is the company founded by Troy Duhon and Robert Katz out of a deep heartfelt desire to bring a Bible-based message to the world through movies, concerts, books and other media resources.  We prayerfully seek to unite a powerful scriptural message with excellent production quality to provide an entertaining and life changing message to Christians and those seeking the truth. For more information, go to http://www.gndmediagroup.com/our-mission.

SOURCE Tread Lively; GND Media Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.