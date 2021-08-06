Treadmill Market Size to Reach USD 5,932.0 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadmill Market is Segmented by Product Type (Manual and Electronic), End Use (Residential, Institutional, and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Franchise Store, Online Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Fitness Category.

The global treadmill market size was valued at USD 3,284.8 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5,932.0 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1%.

The major factor driving the growth of treadmill market size are:

Increasing consummate awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle coupled with a hectic urban lifestyle and growing disposable income are expected to drive the treadmill market. People especially in the urban region prefer a treadmill inside their house to do their everyday walking.

Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has increased the treadmill sale for home use as lockdowns were imposed in several countries and movement was restricted.

The treadmill industry is concentrating on treadmills that have automated technology built-in. To be competitive in the industry, treadmill manufacturers are developing IoT (Internet of Things) infused new revolutionary electronic treadmills. This in turn is expected to contribute to the treadmill market's growth.

The rise in the number of health clubs and gyms across the globe is expected to further augment the treadmill market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-4S50/treadmill

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF TREADMILL MARKET SIZE

Growing awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle is expected to drive the growth of the treadmill market. Regular aerobic exercise, such as a treadmill workout regimen, improves blood circulation in the body and helps to lower blood pressure by strengthening the heart. Aerobic exercise also helps to protect against blood vessel disease and heart disease by lowering low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) and raising levels of high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol). Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has increased the treadmill sale for home use as lockdowns were imposed in several countries and movement was restricted.

The demand for treadmills in the fitness industry is expected to grow as more traditional equipment is merged with IoT technologies to improve performance and convenience. To be competitive in the industry, treadmill manufacturers are developing IoT (Internet of Things) infused with new revolutionary electronic treadmills and combining new functions. Such factors contribute to the treadmill market's growth in terms of value sales.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-4S50/Treadmill_Market

TREADMILL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the Electronic segment dominates the global treadmill market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the advanced features provided by electronic treadmills, such as the ability to track running pace, heart rate, and distance traveled.

Based on application, the commercial treadmill market held the largest part of the global treadmill market and is predicted to grow at the quickest rate throughout the treadmill market forecast period. This is due to an increase in the number of health clubs and gyms around the world.

Based on Distribution the specialty store segment dominates the global treadmill market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is because these stores give excellent customer service, precise product specifications, and expert advice. Furthermore, buyers want to see and assess things before making a purchase, boosting treadmill retail sales through specialty boutiques.

North America dominated the treadmill market due to factors such as consumers in the region embracing a healthier lifestyle, resulting in an increase in the number of fitness freaks, which promotes treadmill demand in the region.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-4S50/Treadmill_Market

TREADMILL MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product type

Manual

Electronic.

By End Use

Residential

Institutional

Commercial.

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Store

Franchise Store

Online store

Others.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europ

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia and New Zealand

and

South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of LAMEA

Key Companies:

Technogym

Johnson Health Tech

Nautilus, Inc

True Fitness Technology, Inc

Impulse ( Qingdao ) Health Tech Co., Ltd

) Health Tech Co., Ltd TrueForm

Woodway

Life Fitness Inc.

Landice, Inc.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-4S50&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-4S50&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Fitness equipment market size was valued at USD 11.5 Billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- Online/virtual fitness market size was valued at USD 6,046 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 59,231 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- Fitness App Market size is expected to grow from USD 3,312.58 Million in 2019 to USD 13,016.77 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.61%.

- United States Connected Gym Equipment Market size in 2019 amounted to USD 2.09325 Billion and is estimated to hit USD 7.18071 Billion by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 20.17% in 2020-2026.

- Home Fitness Equipment Market is segmented by Type Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, by Application Health Clubs/Gyms, Home Consumer, Health Users and by various regions.

- Foldable Treadmill Market

- Treadmill Ergometer Market

- Home Treadmill Market

- Commercial Treadmill Market

- Unpowered Treadmill Market

- Veterinary Treadmill Market

- Standard Treadmill Market

- Multifunction Treadmill Market

- Indoor Treadmill Market

Click here to see related reports on Treadmill Market

ABOUT US

Valuates offer in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US

Valuates Reports

sa[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports