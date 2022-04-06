Treadwell Therapeutics and University Health Network Sign Licensing Agreement for pre-clinical biologic and small molecule assets

NEW YORK and HONG KONG and TORONTO , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadwell Therapeutics today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with the University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto, Canada for four novel oncology target programs, including a deep estate of pre-clinical therapeutic candidates including both antibodies and small molecules. These programs were initiated and validated by the therapeutics team at UHN's Campbell Family Institute at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, which previously drove the development of Treadwell's small molecule pipeline from concept to clinic. The terms of the agreement, as well as the identity of the targets, were not disclosed.

"It is extremely gratifying to have the opportunity to build on the legacy of innovation represented in these programs within Treadwell. This expansion of our preclinical pipeline aligns with Treadwell's commitment to continue to deliver effective, first-in-class therapeutic options for cancer patients. We look forward to further validating these assets and selecting a development candidate for the most advanced program in 2022." said Dr. Mark Bray, Treadwell CSO and co-founder. "Our goal at Treadwell is to leverage novel scientific insight into a multi-modality pipeline. With small molecule, cell therapy and now biologic candidates, we are well on our way to achieving that goal." added Dr. Michael Tusche, Treadwell co-CEO.

"We are pleased to expand our commercialization partnership further with Treadwell, a UHN spinout company, with these newest license deals. Treadwell's deeply experienced team is a sound choice to be taking UHN's world-class medical technologies forward," says Mark Taylor, Director, Commercialization at UHN.

Treadwell Therapeutics is a science driven, clinical-stage, multi-modality biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to address unmet needs in patients with cancer. The Company's internally developed clinical pipeline includes CFI-400945 (PLK4 inhibitor), CFI-402257 (TTK inhibitor), and CFI-402411 (HPK1 inhibitor). Treadwell's preclinical portfolio includes a novel T cell receptor-based cell therapy platform as well as novel antibody and small molecule programs. For more information, please visit www.treadwelltx.com.

