Treanor Announces Rebrand: Architecture Where Precision Meets Possibility

LAWRENCE, Kan., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treanor announces its new brand identity, a transformation that reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to designing the world they want to live in—one that is equitable, sustainable, and healthy. As an architecture firm that has grown through the addition of practices across the country, they are a team of authentic, innovative, purpose-driven design professionals who consistently reach further for clients.

"A brand is about who you are, both internally as well as who you present yourself to be," says Dan Rowe, President at Treanor. "We have grown and now represent different cultures across this country, and we want to be known by our soul and heart as we started as Treanor."

Treanor's legacy dates back to 1981, when Michael Treanor founded the firm in Lawrence, Kansas. Over the decades, Treanor has expanded its reach, becoming a national firm with offices across the country. Their portfolio encompasses a diverse range of projects, from historic landmarks in underserved communities to major hospitals in metropolitan areas.

"The firm's core values—listen, learn, lead; be humble; laugh together; be true; and explore the extraordinary—serve as the foundation of our success," says Amy Bellerive, Director of Human Resources at Treanor. "These values permeate every aspect of our work, placing career growth and mentorship at the center of our growth model."

Treanor's team is filled with excitement about the possibilities that lie ahead. Their new brand identity illuminates the path forward, guiding them as they continue to push the boundaries of what architecture, planning, and design can do for people.

Visit the firm's website at www.treanor.design to discover how their designs can help you achieve your goals and create a brighter future. Together, we can shape a world where architecture makes a profound and positive impact on the lives of all.

About Treanor: Treanor is a national architecture, planning, and design firm. They work with incredible teams that turn dreams into reality and obstacles into solutions. They have been honored with award-winning projects for clients in various industries and have also been named an Outstanding Emerging Professional Friendly Firm for their dedication to growing young professionals. Treanor also provides interior design, civil engineering, and landscape architecture in-house. Their practices focus on Advanced Industries, Greek Life, Health, Higher Education, Historic Preservation, Justice, and PreK-12 Education.

